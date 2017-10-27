Things to Do Sunday! 8 Things to Do for October 29th

Cat Videos Live!

The internet is bad almost all of the time, but you know what isn’t? Its bounty of cat videos. Cats playing with stuff, cats wearing funny clothes, cats falling asleep, baby kittens making little baby kitten sounds. Catch ’em on an even bigger screen at Cat Videos Live! at the Aladdin Theater, which just sounds like good self-care to me TBH. MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $31, all ages

Colleen, Derek Hunter Wilson

Multi-instrumental French composer Cécile Schott’s 2005 record The Golden Morning Breaks was a total showstopper of earthily sampled, heavenly looped bliss, especially the imperfect, halting “I’ll Read You a Story,” which was composed using a modified music box. Her later record, Colleen et les Boîtes à Musique (which translates to Colleen and the Music Boxes), was devoted entirely to music boxes—including some large, antique models that she played with small mallets. Around the time she released 2015’s Captain of None, Schott’s compositions began to include sparse but poetic vocals. Thrill Jockey signed her, and brought her work from experimental to larger indie listening audiences. If there are feelings of rhythmic emergency or loving homages to city sounds on Schott’s latest, A Flame My Love, a Frequency, they are likely influenced by the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, which she missed by a matter of hours and cites as a major influence on this new record. SUZETTE SMITH

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $13-15

Halloween Bingo

The Siren hosts a Halloween party that hearkens back to the days of hairspray and polyester, cigarettes and coffee, daubers full of bingo ink and hyper-competitive old people matching numbers and letters. Jed Arkley and Erin Jean O'Regan host this throwback afternoon complete with prizes and mimosas.

1 pm, Siren Theater, $5

The Oregon Dope Cup 2017

The Staver Locomotive Building is the stage upon which we celebrate both the Halloween season and Oregon's finest growers of cannabis, and the cannabis community they serve, with vendor booths, food, and live music—including a performance by hip-hop legend Warren G, with support from local artists as well.

6 pm, Staver Locomotive Building, free w/ rsvp, VIP upgrades available

Dispatches from the Dead: Golden Era Trailer Scare Show

For those of you who firmly believe the trailers are the best part of going to the theater, Jackpot Records has raided the collections of filmmakers Joe Dante and Jon Davidson for a night of nothing but trailers, and the cheesiest and most shameless examples of horror advertising from the 1950s through the 70s at that.

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre

FrightTown

For 13 years the ghoul-lovers of FrightTown have been putting on the most technologically advanced, pants-shitting haunted house in the area—all in the creepy basement of Memorial Coliseum. And for 2017, FrightTown returns with three horrific walk-throughs, including the classic monster mash Grimthorne Manor, the witty scares of Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, and new this year, Sector 13, in which hangry aliens have a lustful thirst for human (your) blood. PLUS! Smaller exhibits include the pitch-black maze “Fear the Dark,” the Ghost Gallery (exactly what you expect), and “Buried Alive” (again, exactly what you expect). Pro tip: Bring extra underpants. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $18-25, all ages

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Tobe Hooper's debut feature is also his magnum opus, which is also a lot more subtle than both its title and your memories might have it. Hooper’s southern-fried horror classic is notable for how violent it isn’t—Massacre nails its oppressively disconcerting tone through almost perfect pacing, framing, and amateur performances whose rawness lends sweaty desperation to an increasingly breathless movie, steadily escalating to a full-on hyperventilating freakout of almost incoherent imagery that just... stops. Hooper never got this good again, but almost nobody else in the genre has either. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:25 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

The Great Pumpkin

You don't need to sleep all night in a pumpkin patch to enjoy the Great Pumpkin. Besides, that sort of behavior is just asking for a head and/or chest cold. Instead, sleep comfortably indoors, and then at around 10am head down to King Market and enjoy their Great Pumpkin, which includes pumpkin carving with free pumpkins, games for the kids, and goodie bags for those who are good.

10 am, King Market, free, all ages

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!