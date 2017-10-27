Things to Do HALLOWEEN! 10 Things to Do for Halloween Night!

Halloween Hocus Pocus Party

Disney’s 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus is criminally underrated. It’s set in Salem, Massachusetts, and stars Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and BETTE FREAKING MIDLER as three resurrected witches who are really ticked off about the shit they went through in the 1690s. Thankfully, Portland appreciates the timeless glory of Hocus Pocus, and you can spend this Halloween shaking your bones to tunes from Star Club, the Shivas, and a spooky secret guest (please come through for me, Bette) while it’s projected behind the bands. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

Morrissey

A deity to many and perhaps a demon to some, you'll be hard-pressed to find an icon as polarizing as Morrissey. Whatever your opinion of his work, few can dispute his impact on alternative subcultures and androgynous pop. As lead singer of the Smiths, Moz played the role of operatic poet and introduced a generation of young John Fluevog enthusiasts to frolicking literature worship framed by clove-scented English soundscapes. When the Smiths dissolved, Morrissey took his rapier-sharp prose and rabid fanbase while continuing to refine his whimsical songcraft through a slew of well-received solo albums. This consistency of ego genius has rightfully earned him status as a legend—and as long as he continues to bring his audaciousness to the stage, his devotees will continue to drown him in fresh gladiolas. CHRIS SUTTON

8:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.95-95, all ages

Scream Queenz

A night of classic Halloween drag with special guests and a costume contest, hosted by Alexis Campbell Star.

8 pm, Darcelle XV Showplace, $5-10

Nurses, Golden Retriever, Strange Babes DJs

Aaron Chapman and John Bowers bring their experimental pop project Nurses back to the Mississippi Studios stage to headline a Halloween dance party that doubles as an album release show for their latest full-length, Naughtland.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $8-10

FrightTown

For 13 years the ghoul-lovers of FrightTown have been putting on the most technologically advanced, pants-shitting haunted house in the area—all in the creepy basement of Memorial Coliseum. And for 2017, FrightTown returns with three horrific walk-throughs, including the classic monster mash Grimthorne Manor, the witty scares of Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, and new this year, Sector 13, in which hangry aliens have a lustful thirst for human (your) blood. PLUS! Smaller exhibits include the pitch-black maze “Fear the Dark,” the Ghost Gallery (exactly what you expect), and “Buried Alive” (again, exactly what you expect). Pro tip: Bring extra underpants. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $18-25

Life During Wartime

The best damn Talking Heads tribute band in the land will be rocking the Doug Fir for a special zombie-themed Halloween night show. I try to see the LDW whenever they’re performing in town and they never disappoint. Their dedication to the Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense—one of the best and most fun shows ever—is truly something to be appreciated. Can’t recommend LDW enough! DOUG BROWN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-20

Night of 1000 Elvises

The Elvis Room celebrates Halloween with an Elvis impersonator contest, in which the top three Elvises will take home Elvis Room gift cards, and all Elvises will enjoy $1 PBRs all night long. DJ Matt Stanger will provide the tunes, and Portland's own legendary Elvis will be in attendance!

8 pm, Elvis Room, free

Gulp Fiction

A cocktail focused pop-up that decided to go as the Tarantino filmography for Halloween, with a food menu taken from Pulp Fiction and drinks from some of Portland's best bartenders inspired by the director's best films.

7 pm, Coopers Hall, $20

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Tobe Hooper's debut feature is also his magnum opus, which is also a lot more subtle than both its title and your memories might have it. Hooper’s southern-fried horror classic is notable for how violent it isn’t—Massacre nails its oppressively disconcerting tone through almost perfect pacing, framing, and amateur performances whose rawness lends sweaty desperation to an increasingly breathless movie, steadily escalating to a full-on hyperventilating freakout of almost incoherent imagery that just... stops. Hooper never got this good again, but almost nobody else in the genre has either. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:25 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

Last Tuesday Standing: Halloween Edition

Jeremiah Coughlan's monthly stand-up showcase gets a little extra freaky on account of the spooky season, with sets from Chase Brockett, Billy Anderson, and Aaron Woodall.

8 pm, Fremont Theater, $10

