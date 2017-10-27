Things to Do Comedy: November 2017 Funny Things to Do for the Month of November

Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Robinson

Broad City's delightful Ilana Glazer and 2 Dope Queens host and You Can't Touch My Hair author Phoebe Robinson join forces with their Yaaas Queen Yaaas stand-up tour, which is a dream come true and we should all be grateful.

Nov 17, 7:30 pm & 10 pm, Revolution Hall, $25, all ages

Beth Stelling

A weekend of stand-up with the LA-by-way-of-Chicago comic whose specials have appeared on Comedy Central and Netflix, and whose writing credits include Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome's Comedy Central series Another Period and Pete Holmes' HBO series Crashing.

Nov 2-4, 8 pm Friday, 7:30 pm & 10 pm Sat-Sun, Helium Comedy Club, $15-31

Mike Birbiglia

With over a decade’s worth of stand-up specials, one-man shows, and feature films to his credit, comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia has earned his household name status in the world of comedy. His heartfelt love letter to the world of improv, Don’t Think Twice, was one of the best movies of last year, and this year’s Netflix special, Thank God for Jokes, continued his hot streak. His latest show, appropriately-titled The New One, rolls through the Newmark tonight.



Nov 5, 7:30 pm, 9:45 pm, Newmark Theatre, $39.50

Myq Kaplan, Erin Judge, Barbara Holm

Many comedians are clever, but none are quite so clever as Myq Kaplan: a brainy, tiny man who wears three-piece suits and is perhaps our greatest human exemplar of nerdy charm. His jokes chutes 'n' ladder from topical to existential to pun-focused in the space of just a few seconds. It's amazing. Don't miss it. MEGAN BURBANK

Nov 9, 9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $15-17

Dave Attell

For a while there, Dave Attell was the alcoholic’s Rick Steves, having had the genius to parlay long nights of drinking after his comedy sets into a cable show (Insomniac with Dave Attell), which was largely about drinking after his comedy sets. He’s had a bunch of other shows since, but Attell’s at his best where he began: on a stage, saying hilarious and offensive sentences. DIRK VANDERHART

Nov 9-12, 8 pm, Thurs, 7:30 pm & 10 pm Fri-Sat, 7:30 pm Sun, Helium Comedy Club, $32-40

LOFI at Wordstock

Back Fence PDX presents LOFI @ Wordstock, a variety show featuring special performances by Wordstock authors and and array of local comedians, storytellers, and musicians. Featuring appearances by special guests Laura Gibson, Daniel Handler, Melissa Febos, and Tommy Pico, along with Portland regulars B. Frayn Masters, Arthur Bradford, Emily Overstreet, and Mindy Nettifee. Hosted by Andrew Dickson.

Nov 10, 8 pm, Winningstad Theatre, $16-22

Hell Hath No Funny

You can always count on Siren Nation coming through town and putting together one hell of a lady-centric night of comedy. This year's hell is hosted by Julia Ramos and features sets from Ali Reingold, Katie Nguyen, Cornia Lucas, and headliner JoAnn Schinderle.

Nov 11, 8 pm, Alberta Street Pub, $12

The Collabo

Brandon Lyons and Marcus Coleman co-host this stand-up showcase set inside an indie fashion store that is also a barbershop, that will not only feature quality local comedy but a live DJ and free Capri-Sun to squeeze into your lovely face. This month, enjoy sets from Summer Azim, Wilfred Padua, and Mohanad Elshieky, with live music by VNPRT.

Nov 11, 8 pm, By the Collective, $10

The Jimmy Dore Show

The comedian and co-host of The Aggressive Progressives brings his political commentary-driven talk show to the Alberta Rose Theatre for a live taping.

Nov 12, 8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $25

David Sedaris

David Sedaris is a household name thanks to his books, radio pieces on This American Life, and contributions to the New Yorker. I’ve received scrutiny from many snooty dates for the assortment of his short story collections on my bookshelf, but I can’t deny that Holidays on Ice hits so close to my own work experiences that if I hear it in passing I get a stomachache. A major strength of Sedaris’ prose is that it goes down easy. It sounds like a conversation. He starts telling one anecdote, then segues into another until the piece takes on the complexity of Sedaris’ overlaid ideas. He’s also undeniably laff-riot funny, and I think that makes him easy to dismiss. But often, he is slyly profound. SUZETTE SMITH

Nov 14, 7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $32.50-54.50

Paula Poundstone

Fresh off a book tour, the beloved stand-up, author, and actress takes a break from her regular role on OPB's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! to make her annual pilgrimage to Portland.

Nov 17, 7 pm & 9:30 pm, Aladdin Theater, $35, all ages

Jay Pharoah

The former Saturday Night Live star known for his spot-on impressions of Denzel Washington and Barack Obama takes a break from filming his new Showtime show, White Famous, and returns to Helium to remind Portland audiences that he's got much more than a few well-honed impersonations in his wheelhouse.

Nov 17-19, 7:30 pm & 10 pm Fri-Sat, 7:30 pm Sun, Helium Comedy Club, $25

Made in Oregon

The Helium opens its doors to this showcase not just of local comedians, but something even rarer: local comedians who are actually from here. Hosted by Andie Main, the night will feature stand-up sets from Caitlin Weierhauser, Dan Weber, Amanda Arnold, Chris Johnson, Robbie Pankow, and Dylan Jenkins.

Nov 22, 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

A John Waters Christmas

Fuck a sugar-plum fairy! During the bleak, horrible time known as “holiday theater season,” the November/December entertainment we really need comes from John Waters, the pencil-mustachioed cult creepster prince of puke himself, in A John Waters Christmas. Skip the treacle and luxuriate in the disgusting delights afforded by the Pope of Trash! Long may he reign! MEGAN BURBANK

Nov 29, 8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $39.50, all ages