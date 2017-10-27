Things to Do Food: November 2017 How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for the Month of November

The 5th Annual Chili Jamboree

The Portland Mercury is teaming up with the Landmark Saloon, Jim Beam, Nicky USA, Rainier Beer, and Amberlight Cannabis House to bring you the 5th annual CHILI JAMBOREE! Together we're bringing you spicy, savory, slow-cooked chili from a dozen of Portland's best celebrity chefs, and adding boot-scootin' country music—and we mean the GOOD kind of country—for a party your mouth and ears won't ever forget. Taste 'em all, then vote for the chili champ, who'll be awarded the highly coveted Chili Belt. There's also beer and cocktails! This is WHY you live in America.

Nov 18, noon, Landmark Saloon, $17

Nine Days of Pie

Pretty self-explanatory, right? Nine days. Full of pie. Pie all over the city, for nine days. You want some pie? There will be pie. There will be pie fights. There will be movies about pie. There will be songs sung in the honor of pie, and there will be demonstrations by event creators Shane and Amy Bugbee as to how pies are made, and how they can bring communities together.

Nov 1-9, Various Locations, visit ninedaysofpie.com for a list of participating venues

Ramen + Whisky Festival

The Ramen + Whisky Festival invites you to come out to the North Warehouse and keep warm with help from two wintertime staples. Some of Portland's premier ramen chefs will be on site, serving tasty ramen samples paired with a speciality Japanese whisky cocktail. Participants include Saucebox, Noraneko, Marukin, Double Dragon, Boke Bowl, and Oyatsupan. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite bowl to help narrow down the “People’s Choice” winner, while a separate set of judges will be on hand to pick their own winner for the event.

Nov 4, noon, The North Warehouse, $35

Art & Beer: Pitchering Oregon

Beer is an artform unto itself, and beer inspired by great art just tastes that much better. Sample from 18 delicious, art inspired local craft beers and ciders inside the Portland Art Museum, perfectly paired by artist Eric Steen with 18 works from the museum's personal collection.

Nov 4, 10:30 am, Portland Art Museum, $20-40

Thor Wine Pairing

Pairings continues their series of pop-culture themed tastings with a weeklong tribute to the god of thunder, or at least the version Marvel's having Chris Hemsworth play in the movies. $25 gets you a chance to experience eight wines paired perfectly to the characters in the latest film, Ragnarok. Find out what Jeff Goldblum tastes like!

Nov 8-12, Pairings

NW Food & Wine Festival 2017

The 12th annual celebration of quality cuisine and drink in the Pacific Northwest area finds the event settling into a new home at the Oregon Convention Center. Sample an array of wines, spirits, beers, foods, and fare from prominent chefs and restaurants in the Northwest region and beyond. Visit www.nwwinefestival.com for more information on vendors and special guests.

Nov 11, 4 pm, Oregon Convention Center, $75-95

BelgianFest VII

The seventh straight year of celebrating the best Belgian beers from Oregon's finest brewers, with over 30 beers on tap from Double Mountain, Breakside, Goose Island, Ommegang, Wolves & People, pFriem, Baerlic, Deschutes, and more.

Nov 12, non, Bailey's Taproom

Cherry Festivus

A delicious drinkable holiday for the rest of us! Bazi Bierbrasserie hosts this celebration of cherry beers and ciders, with chocolate pairings to accompany your tastings of rare and one-off brews. Friday is for VIPs only, Saturday and Sunday general admission includes a glass and six drink tickets.

Nov 17-19, 5 pm Fri, 3 pm Sat, 1 pm Sun, Bazi Bierbrasserie, $20-30

6th Annual Urban Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving isn't just for feasting. It's for drinking, and SE Wine Collective is offering over 30 fall releases for the filling of your glass, and the planning of your own turkey day feast the following week.

Nov 18, 3 pm, SE Wine Collective, $15-20

Gospel Brunch

Jackrabbit chef Chris DiMinno presents a southern-inspired brunch, along with a special cocktail menu crafted specially for the occasion. Grammy nominated recording artist Julianne R. Johnson, organist Mark Hardy, and the Inspiration Ensemble of the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church of Portland will also be on hand to provide some world-class entertainment while you dine.

Nov 24, 11 am & 1 pm, Jackrabbit PDX, $60

La Fête du Macaron

A celebration of the French Macaron, filling the Pix pastry case with a wide variety of flavors. Also includes a contest to get your flavor carried at Pix past the celebration, and something called the "cupcake stomp," which seems like an abomination (why the hell would you want to destroy a perfeclty good cupcake) but is supposedly "messy but fun."

Nov 25, 2 pm, Pix/Bar Vivant

2017 Holiday Ale Festival

For the 22nd straight year, Pioneer Courthouse Square gets tented, heated, and filled with over 50 specialty winter ales from some of the best brewers in the country. Come down spread some holiday cheer while indulging in an array of delicious Belgians, barleywines, stouts, and sours you won't find at the supermarket. Attendees must purchase and initial tasting package to enter the festival, this includes a souvenir glass, 12 beer tickets, and grants admission for the entire duration of the festival.

Nov 29-Dec 3, 11 am, Pioneer Courthouse Square, $35