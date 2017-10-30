Things to Do This Week: October 30-November 2

You may think you got all your Halloweening out this weekend, but NOPE. The sleep between Sunday and Monday was but brief respite from the remaining Halloween onslaught sure to leave your trick or treat pail (or pillowcase if you do Halloween correctly) overflowing with good stuff. Like Hocus Pocus themed parties, and FrightTown follies, Siren Nation starting and HUMP! getting deep in its sex-positive grind, and a whole lot more. Hit the links below and load your plate accordingly

Mary Lambert, Mal Blum

Many know Seattle’s Mary Lambert for her breakthrough vocals on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Same Love,” but she’s got more where that came from. Her 2014 debut Heart On My Sleeve included the hit single “Secrets,” a relatable song about self-awareness and self-acceptance, and just one more example of Lambert working in themes of body-positivity and LGBTQ love. Now she tours in support of her poppy new album Bold, and the super-intimate Mississippi Studios is the perfect house to host. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $20-25

Hockey Dad, Psychomagic, On Drugs

Australian punks Hockey Dad play surf-infused pop with lovesick melodies, crafty garage-rock riffage, and harmonic interplay. With 2016’s Boronia, vocalist/guitarist Zach Stephenson and drummer Billy Fleming fill the empty spaces with layers of gooey, beachside rock, and exhibit the sort of innate songwriting chemistry that stems from being friends and neighbors since their childhood in the ’90s. Though there isn’t much flash to the pair’s aural onslaught, songs like “Jump the Gun” and “Can’t Have Them” allude to good times free of anything super cerebral. Hockey Dad turns up the fuzz on songs as saccharine as “Hunny Bunny” and “I Need a Woman,” but they seem to prefer cruising in the middle lane. Sometimes that’s exactly what the doctor ordered, especially on a Monday night. RYAN J. PRADO

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $12

Night of the Living Dead

There are legends in film history, and then there are legends. George Romero is the latter. Horror as social commentary? He did that. Horror as art film? He did that. Horror as testing ground for some of the most innovative and stomach-churning visual and practical effects imaginable? He did all of that. There isn’t much in that world Romero didn’t pioneer in his career, and the genre resides in the darkness of his massive shadow. Celebrate his eye, his compassion, and his storytelling power with a screening of what is still a stunningly truthful look at how broken this country is when it comes to race: 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

John Green

The bestselling author of much-beloved books like An Abundance of Katherines and The Fault in Our Stars hits Revolution Hall for an evening of readings (including from his latest book, Turtles All the Way Down), storytelling, and even some original music with the help of his brother Hank. Admission includes a copy of Turtles.

7:30 pm, Revolution Hall, all ages

I Wake Up Dreaming: Film Noir Festival

Earlier this year, film programmer Elliot Lavine moved his “I Wake Up Dreaming” film noir festival—along with himself—from the Bay Area to Portland, and now the second Portland installment of Lavine’s weeklong dive into the world of shady detectives and troubled dames takes over a screen at Cinema 21. This batch comes from the Warner Archives, with a focus on the movies of Robert Mitchum, including On Dangerous Ground and Crossfire. Other big titles include The Big Sleep and Murder My Sweet, but I’d suggest dropping $7.50 for a double feature of something you’ve never heard of (the truly obsessed can pay $29 to binge all 18 movies). Even the most obscure of these midcentury Hollywood potboilers hold their own magic. NED LANNAMANN

Various Times, see cinema21.com for titles and showtimes.

Morrissey

A deity to many and perhaps a demon to some, you'll be hard-pressed to find an icon as polarizing as Morrissey. Whatever your opinion of his work, few can dispute his impact on alternative subcultures and androgynous pop. As lead singer of the Smiths, Moz played the role of operatic poet and introduced a generation of young John Fluevog enthusiasts to frolicking literature worship framed by clove-scented English soundscapes. When the Smiths dissolved, Morrissey took his rapier-sharp prose and rabid fanbase while continuing to refine his whimsical songcraft through a slew of well-received solo albums. This consistency of ego genius has rightfully earned him status as a legend—and as long as he continues to bring his audaciousness to the stage, his devotees will continue to drown him in fresh gladiolas. CHRIS SUTTON

8:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.95-95, all ages

Halloween Hocus Pocus Party

Disney’s 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus is criminally underrated. It’s set in Salem, Massachusetts, and stars Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and BETTE FREAKING MIDLER as three resurrected witches who are really ticked off about the shit they went through in the 1690s. Thankfully, Portland appreciates the timeless glory of Hocus Pocus, and you can spend this Halloween shaking your bones to tunes from Star Club, the Shivas, and a spooky secret guest (please come through for me, Bette) while it’s projected behind the bands. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

Scream Queenz

A night of classic Halloween drag with special guests and a costume contest, hosted by Alexis Campbell Star.

8 pm, Darcelle XV Showplace, $5-10

Nurses, Golden Retriever, Strange Babes DJs

Aaron Chapman and John Bowers bring their experimental pop project Nurses back to the Mississippi Studios stage to headline a Halloween dance party that doubles as an album release show for their latest full-length, Naughtland.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $8-10

FrightTown

For 13 years the ghoul-lovers of FrightTown have been putting on the most technologically advanced, pants-shitting haunted house in the area—all in the creepy basement of Memorial Coliseum. And for 2017, FrightTown returns with three horrific walk-throughs, including the classic monster mash Grimthorne Manor, the witty scares of Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, and new this year, Sector 13, in which hangry aliens have a lustful thirst for human (your) blood. PLUS! Smaller exhibits include the pitch-black maze “Fear the Dark,” the Ghost Gallery (exactly what you expect), and “Buried Alive” (again, exactly what you expect). Pro tip: Bring extra underpants. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $18-25

Life During Wartime

The best damn Talking Heads tribute band in the land will be rocking the Doug Fir for a special zombie-themed Halloween night show. I try to see the LDW whenever they’re performing in town and they never disappoint. Their dedication to the Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense—one of the best and most fun shows ever—is truly something to be appreciated. Can’t recommend LDW enough! DOUG BROWN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-20

Night of 1000 Elvises

The Elvis Room celebrates Halloween with an Elvis impersonator contest, in which the top three Elvises will take home Elvis Room gift cards, and all Elvises will enjoy $1 PBRs all night long. DJ Matt Stanger will provide the tunes, and Portland's own legendary Elvis will be in attendance!

8 pm, Elvis Room, free

Gulp Fiction

A cocktail focused pop-up that decided to go as the Tarantino filmography for Halloween, with a food menu taken from Pulp Fiction and drinks from some of Portland's best bartenders inspired by the director's best films.

7 pm, Coopers Hall, $20

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Tobe Hooper's debut feature is also his magnum opus, which is also a lot more subtle than both its title and your memories might have it. Hooper’s southern-fried horror classic is notable for how violent it isn’t—Massacre nails its oppressively disconcerting tone through almost perfect pacing, framing, and amateur performances whose rawness lends sweaty desperation to an increasingly breathless movie, steadily escalating to a full-on hyperventilating freakout of almost incoherent imagery that just... stops. Hooper never got this good again, but almost nobody else in the genre has either. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:25 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

Last Tuesday Standing: Halloween Edition

Jeremiah Coughlan's monthly stand-up showcase gets a little extra freaky on account of the spooky season, with sets from Chase Brockett, Billy Anderson, and Aaron Woodall.

8 pm, Fremont Theater, $10

Siren Nation Music and Arts Festival

Gather your coven! The 11th Annual Siren Nation Music and Arts Festival is here, kicking off almost two weeks of art and performance from women, featuring comedy from local comedy stalwarts Ali Reingold, JoAnn Schinderle, and Katie Nguyen; swoony crooning from Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton; the badasses of Bitch’n; and a big ol’ craft fair! MEGAN BURBANK

Nov 1-13, Various Locations, see our Things to Do calendar for locations and times

Kelela

Kelela's 2013 debut mixtape, Cut 4 Me, created a sea change in R&B—it’s atmospheric and beat-heavy, ominous and delicate. She’s finally released her first official LP, Take Me Apart, which is even more complex and emotionally resonant. While she treads similar sonic territory to FKA Twigs and Jessy Lanza, I predict we’ll be listening to Kelela decades from now, still trying to puzzle out her understated brilliance. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $16-18

Cults, Cullen Omori, Hideout

Vocalist Madeline Follin and guitarist Brian Oblivion channel an infectious array of sounds from the past and future into their uplifting blend of soulful and hazy dream-pop. Tonight they return to town for a headlining show supporting their long-awaited third full-length, Offering.

9:30 pm, Star Theater, $19

Chelsea Wolfe

Shapeshifting songwriter Chelsea Wolfe takes bits and pieces from the dark (musical) arts: a bit of heavy metal here, a shard of industrial there, a knife-cold whistle of a forgotten folk song to top it off. This means that her music is spooky and tense, filled with a beauty and weight that makes her one of the most fascinating musicians around. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $21-23, all ages

Friends & Friends of Friends 10: Compilation Release Party

In conjunction with the local label's "All Together Festival," Tender Loving Empire presents a release show celebrating the 10th volume of their their annual Friends & Friends of Friends compilation, featuring sets from an eclectic range of stand-out local acts including Reptaliens, Maarquii, Kelli Schaefer, Deathlist, Bryson Cone, and Black Belt Eagle Scout. Part of Tender Loving Empire's All Together Festival.

8 pm, Holocene, $10

Dreamdecay, Public Eye, Miscomings

Dreamdecay’s new full-length, Yú, is one of the most accessible heavy records released in recent memory. It’s also a far cry from the band’s last LP, 2013’s N V N V N V (pronounced “envy,” I think)—a lurching, noisy slow-burn characterized by guitars that sound like diving artillery shells and etherized, inscrutable vocals. The band hasn’t forsaken aggression, but it’s tempered it with nuance—brighter tones, more identifiable melodies, and a shit-ton of tambourine. MORGAN TROPER

8 pm, The Know

Dia De Los Muertos Festival de Cervezas

Bazi and Imperial Bottle Shop get back together for two days of celebration fueled by over 20 death-themed beers and ciders, paying homage to the holiday and to the loved ones that have passed on.

4 pm, Bazi Bierbrasserie, $5

Silversun Pickups, Minus the Bear

The Los Angeles-hailing alternative rock band return to the Crystal Ballroom in support of their fourth studio album, Better Nature. Seattle-based indie-rock institution Minus The Bear provide support.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $37.50-40, all ages

For the Record

Helium plays host to a local stand-up showcase with a specific purpose: providing our hometown heroes with quality filmed material to help them score national gigs. Tonight's lineup includes Jake Silberman, Julia Ramos, Thomas Lundy, Billy Anderson, Joe Hieronymous, Amanda Martin-Tulley, Kate Murphy, Trevor Thorpe, Jeremiah Coughlan, Rachelle Cochran, and Tim Ledwith.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $8-12

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

The HUMP! Film Festival has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005. The festival features short dirty movies—each less than five minutes—all created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity.

6:30 pm, 9 pm, Revolution Hall, $2-25

Dia de Los Muertos: Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Y la Bamba, Savila

It’s easy to be uneasy about too-white Portland dressing itself up in the pageantry of a Mexican holiday for dead ancestors, but Holocene’s Day of the Dead party—in its sixth year—has consistently done the thing right. This year’s celebration features Orquestra Pacifico Tropical and Y La Bamba, and there’s a procession from Sunnyside down to the venue. You’re even encouraged to get all painted up! Just do it respectfully. DIRK VANDERHART Part of Tender Loving Empire's All Together Festival.

8 pm, Holocene, $10

Odesza, Sofi Tukker, Kasbo

The rise of Odesza has been quietly stunning. In an era when musical acts—from Vampire Weekend to the Lumineers to G-Eazy to Sturgill Simpson—catch a web-fueled wave of popularity and go from small or mid-sized venue to huge concert hall in a matter of months, this Seattle-based electro-pop duo has experienced a next-level surge of success. As for the music, Odesza's glitchy, hyper-melodic pop makes heavy use of ethereal vocal samples and generally sounds like a gorgeous sunrise in a groggy, glittery futureworld. Or something like that. I may not know how to describe it, but Odesza has clearly figured it out. BEN SALMON

7:30 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $43-119

6SLACK, Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari Da Kid

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Ricardo Valdez Valentine, AKA 6LACK, brings his Daze of the Dead Tour to Portland for an all-ages show at the Crystal Ballroom. Miami-hailing R&B singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio and Bronx born rapper Sy Ari Da Kid provide support.

9 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $29.50-35, all ages

Live Wire! Radio

The latest installment of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show features appearances from bestselling authors Cheryl Strayed and Baratunde Thurston. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-35

Wonderstruck

An advance screening of Todd Haynes' latest, based on the novel by Brian Selznick and starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Millicent Simmonds. Haynes and Simmonds will be in attendance for a post-film Q&A; tickets range from $25-100, with the money going toward financial aid for students attending Southeast Portland's Tucker Maxon School, which "teaches deaf and hearing children to listen, talk, learn, and achieve excellence together."

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Lee "Scratch" Perry, Subatomic Sound System

In Lee “Scratch” Perry’s 60-year career, he’s helped pioneer reggae music (famously producing the first two Wailers albums to leave Jamaica), as well as dub music, sampling, and the concept of using a mixing board as an instrument. Few artists can claim to have had such a broad impact—his work has influenced generations of dub/reggae artists, home recording experimenters, down-tempo producers, hip-hop artists, and post-punk bands. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

9 pm, Dantes, $20

Karl Blau, Barry Walker Jr.

Hot on the heels of last year's gorgeous country-western-inspired album Introducing Karl Blau, the Anacortes, Washington-hailing singer/songwriter returns to the Turn! Turn! Turn! stage to share songs off his forthcoming solo album, Out Her Space.

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

