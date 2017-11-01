Things to Do Wednesday! 9 Things to Do for November 1

Siren Nation Music and Arts Festival

Gather your coven! The 11th Annual Siren Nation Music and Arts Festival is here, kicking off almost two weeks of art and performance from women, featuring comedy from local comedy stalwarts Ali Reingold, JoAnn Schinderle, and Katie Nguyen; swoony crooning from Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton; the badasses of Bitch’n; and a big ol’ craft fair! MEGAN BURBANK

Nov 1-13, Various Locations, see our Things to Do calendar for locations and times

Kelela

Kelela's 2013 debut mixtape, Cut 4 Me, created a sea change in R&B—it’s atmospheric and beat-heavy, ominous and delicate. She’s finally released her first official LP, Take Me Apart, which is even more complex and emotionally resonant. While she treads similar sonic territory to FKA Twigs and Jessy Lanza, I predict we’ll be listening to Kelela decades from now, still trying to puzzle out her understated brilliance. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $16-18

Cults, Cullen Omori, Hideout

Vocalist Madeline Follin and guitarist Brian Oblivion channel an infectious array of sounds from the past and future into their uplifting blend of soulful and hazy dream-pop. Tonight they return to town for a headlining show supporting their long-awaited third full-length, Offering.

9:30 pm, Star Theater, $19

Chelsea Wolfe

Shapeshifting songwriter Chelsea Wolfe takes bits and pieces from the dark (musical) arts: a bit of heavy metal here, a shard of industrial there, a knife-cold whistle of a forgotten folk song to top it off. This means that her music is spooky and tense, filled with a beauty and weight that makes her one of the most fascinating musicians around. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $21-23, all ages

Friends & Friends of Friends 10: Compilation Release Party

In conjunction with the local label's "All Together Festival," Tender Loving Empire presents a release show celebrating the 10th volume of their their annual Friends & Friends of Friends compilation, featuring sets from an eclectic range of stand-out local acts including Reptaliens, Maarquii, Kelli Schaefer, Deathlist, Bryson Cone, and Black Belt Eagle Scout. Part of Tender Loving Empire's All Together Festival.

8 pm, Holocene, $10

Dreamdecay, Public Eye, Miscomings

Dreamdecay’s new full-length, Yú, is one of the most accessible heavy records released in recent memory. It’s also a far cry from the band’s last LP, 2013’s N V N V N V (pronounced “envy,” I think)—a lurching, noisy slow-burn characterized by guitars that sound like diving artillery shells and etherized, inscrutable vocals. The band hasn’t forsaken aggression, but it’s tempered it with nuance—brighter tones, more identifiable melodies, and a shit-ton of tambourine. MORGAN TROPER

8 pm, The Know

Dia De Los Muertos Festival de Cervezas

Bazi and Imperial Bottle Shop get back together for two days of celebration fueled by over 20 death-themed beers and ciders, paying homage to the holiday and to the loved ones that have passed on.

4 pm, Bazi Bierbrasserie, $5

Silversun Pickups, Minus the Bear

The Los Angeles-hailing alternative rock band return to the Crystal Ballroom in support of their fourth studio album, Better Nature. Seattle-based indie-rock institution Minus The Bear provide support.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $37.50-40, all ages

For the Record

Helium plays host to a local stand-up showcase with a specific purpose: providing our hometown heroes with quality filmed material to help them score national gigs. Tonight's lineup includes Jake Silberman, Julia Ramos, Thomas Lundy, Billy Anderson, Joe Hieronymous, Amanda Martin-Tulley, Kate Murphy, Trevor Thorpe, Jeremiah Coughlan, Rachelle Cochran, and Tim Ledwith.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $8-12

