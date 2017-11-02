Things to Do This Weekend: November 3-5

And you thought the weekends would let up a little now that Halloween is in the rearview. Think again. Not with HUMP! grinding the screen at Revolution Hall, not with a food festival specifically dedicated to ramen and whiskey (!), or an art festival pairing paintings and beers (!!), the Timbers in the playoffs, and Tyler the Creator doing god-knows-what-the-fuck on stage. This weekend isn't slowing down for anybody; hit the links below and do your best to keep up.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Mic Capes, Drae Slapz, Rasheed Jamal, Fountaine, Karma Rivera, Romeo Akil

In support of Capes and producer Drae Slapz’ late-summer release Sheesh, behold Capes’ first headliner show at the Roseland. Expect all the regular “slapz” like “Five Finger Discount,” and “No More,” and also newer cuts off the EP like “Well Known,” and “Passion Froot.” And of course, Capes has tagged a slew of local talent to back-up the bill, including Rasheed Jamal, Fountaine, Karma Rivera, and a young R&B singer by the name of Romeo Akil. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Peter's Room at the Roseland, $10, all ages

John Hodgman, Matt Fraction

John Hodgman—hilarious writer, insightful podcaster, and all-around charmer—is in town to talk about his new memoir, Vacationland, which boasts stamps of approval from literary heavyweights like Sarah Vowell, Michael Chabon, and Neil Gaiman! And it gets even better: Hodgman will be in conversation with Matt Fraction, the Portland comic book writer behind some of the smartest, coolest, and funniest comics of the past decade, including Sex Criminals, Hawkeye, and Casanova. Seeing either of these guys would be reason enough to leave the house; seeing them together is... well, get to Powell's already. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

Look, you’re a sex-positive person. That’s why if you haven’t attended the annual HUMP! film festival, you are really missing out! Created and curated by sex advice columnist Dan Savage, HUMP! features five-minute homemade porn flicks from the Northwest and elsewhere that run the gamut of sexual expression: gay, lesbian, bisexual, straight, transgender, kink, and crazy stuff you never thought existed! (Need specific examples? Check out our HUMP! feature story!) It’s sexy, hot, and often weirdly sweet and hilarious. And the crowd gets CRAZY! Plus audience members get to vote for who wins $15,000 in prizes! Categories include Best Humor, Best Kink, Best Sex, and the highly coveted Best in Show—which combines everything! Trust me, it’s the funniest and sexiest show of the year. BUT HERE’S THE THING: Almost every show sells out quick, so if you want to get in on the sexy, smart fun, get your tickets now at portlandmercury.com/hump! You will not be sorry! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Nov 3-11, Revolution Hall, click here for specific showtimes, $25

Dreckig, Amenta Abioto, Brown Calculus

Tonight the percussion-driven dance/krautrock/cumbia project Dreckig celebrates the release of its sophomore album, Space in Time/Time in Space, with some of Portland’s most visionary artists. Brown Calculus is Brown Alice (co-founder of the Y.G.B. art collective) and Brown Calvin, two intergalactic spirits convening on this plane to embody their message of unity through jazz. They recently dropped a video for their single “Self Care,” a dreamy reminder to love and care for yourself and those around you—a much-needed message in this time of communal stress. Amenta Abioto weaves soulful stories of the African diaspora through her experimentation with loops, syncopated rhythms, and manipulations of her voice. Abioto infuses her live performances with a raw power that draws the audience into her transcendental, genre-hopping aural world. Make sure to catch this impressive lineup of some of Portland’s most imaginative artists of color. DANIELA SERNA

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $7

Delicate Steve, The Blank Tapes

Delicate Steve’s 2012 breakthrough Positive Force is shimmery modern instrumental music that favors fun over austerity. Brimming with funky, dreamy guitar mutations, Steve’s compositions take nebulous forms, regurgitating traditional rock ’n’ roll into psychedelic funhouse scores with a malleability that’s provided him opportunities to collaborate with Lee Ranaldo, Built to Spill, Sigur Ros, and Mac Demarco. Steve’s new record, aptly titled This Is Steve, trades in the ambient aesthetics of his previous releases for riff-heavy tunes, as heard on the trashy punk heave of “Cartoon Rock” and the bizarro hip-hop approximation of the quirky “Swimming.” It’s a magical kind of performance art that should be seen live to truly comprehend. Lucky for you, Steve’s coming to Portland tonight to coax you out of your comfort zone. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Slow Jam: R&B Dance Party

Tribute Night and DJ Ronin Roc fuel your Friday night with nothing but R&B hits, remixes, and rarities. Take advantage of a free photo booth while grooving to timeless classics from TLC, newer stuff from The Weekend, and everything in between.

9 pm, Holocene, $10-12

Princess Mononoke

The word “genius” gets batted around with regard to filmmakers with a numbing, reductive frequency. But if Hayao Miyazaki doesn’t qualify for that title, who does? Since making his directorial debut with 1979’s The Castle of Cagliostro, Miyazaki has blazed his own distinct trail, blending atomic-clock action timing with an awe-inspiring, hand-rendered sense of the infinite. Mononoke isn’t just one more example of that balance, it’s maybe the best. ANDREW WRIGHT

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Jessica Dennison + Jones, The Morals, Alternative Milk

Local folk-rock and pop duo Jessica Dennison + Jones head down to Kelly's Olympian for a hometown headlining show benefitting environmental justice organization OPAL.

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $5

The Front Bottoms, Basement, Bad Bad Hats

Since 2007, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based rock quartet the Front Bottoms have been bouncing around the country with a youthful, energetic live show that has triumphantly delivered the band's affecting and exuberant blend of folk, punk, and experimental rock to a fervent fanbase. Tonight they return to Portland to headline the Crystal in support of their latest full-length, Going Grey.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $23.50-29

Habib Koité

The Mali-based pop singer/songwriter, guitarist, and member of the West African supergroup Bamada, returns to Portland for a headlining show at the Star Theater.

9 pm, Star Theater, $25

Pancakes & Booze

Another year, another emerging artist showcase that entices audiences with the promise of free pancakes and alcohol while you peruse the new works on display.

7 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $10

King Krule

There are moments on King Krule’s new LP The Ooz that are so uncomfortable, you’ll feel like you’re eavesdropping on someone’s nightmares. The British producer and singer/songwriter delivers poetic verses in a frighteningly gruff baritone over strange trip-hop and jazz melodies. King Krule flips over the canvas with The Ooz, which is one of the most wildly unique records of the last several years, and certainly one of the best of 2017. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $23-25, all ages

Fleetmac Wood: Sisters of the Moon Disco

There’s a single-minded beauty to the Fleetmac Wood shtick. The LA-based DJ collective deals in Fleetwood Mac and only Fleetwood Mac, looping wispy little snatches of Stevie Nicks’ vocals to a beat, setting a pounding bass line behind some forgotten corner of Rumours. It’s far more danceable than it sounds. Bring a pan flute for the hell of it. DIRK VANDERHART

10 pm, Holocene, $10

Art & Beer: Pitchering Oregon

Beer is an artform unto itself, and beer inspired by great art just tastes that much better. Sample from 18 delicious, art inspired local craft beers and ciders inside the Portland Art Museum, perfectly paired by artist Eric Steen with 18 works from the museum's personal collection.

10:30 am, Portland Art Museum, $20-40

Annalisa Tornfelt & Gideon Freudmann, Paper Bellows

Prolific Portland-via-Alaska fiddlist and singer/songwriter Annalisa Tornfelt joins forces with cellist Gideon Freudmann to celebrate the release of their new collaborative full-length, Unraveling.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $18-22

Danava, Mean Jeans, Virgil, Warpfire

Four excellent purveyors of metal, punk, and psych rock pack out the Tonic Lounge in support of Jake Cheeto, who is battling Stage 3B Melanoma, and is currently in need of some financial assistance due to the costly treatment.

8 pm, Tonic Lounge, $10

Purple Rain

As a movie, Purple Rain isn't much, honestly—basically a series of melodramatic (and often misogynistic) vignettes about a pouty brat (Prince) acting like a sour piece of shit to everyone in a five-mile radius (The Revolution, Apollonia) as a coping mechanism for having an abusive father (Clarence Williams III). But as a document of Prince's talents as a musician and a live performer, (and to a lesser extent, Morris Day's charisma and The Time's chops), Purple Rain is like an atomic bomb powered by funk-rock fusion, whose radioactive fallout changed pop culture forever. SQUAWK! Hallelujah. BOBBY ROBERTS

4:35 pm, 9:15 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

Magic Sword, Chanti Darling, My Body

Tonight's installment of Portland-based record label and handmade craft boutique Tender Loving Empire's All Together Festival brings sets from Boise-hailing electronic trio Magic Sword, Portland party-starters Chanti Darling, and local R&B and pop outfit My Body to the Doug Fir Lounge for an intimate label showcase.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-20

Beth Stelling

If you like your comedy wonderfully dry, I cannot recommend anyone more highly than LA stand-up Beth Stelling. Her deadpan delivery is cool, collected, and sharp; her leather jackets are enviable; and watching her set is the comedy equivalent of when you finally sit down with a good friend after a hard day of casual sexism and get right into it over hard liquor. By which I mean: cathartic, but also fun. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-31

Ann Magnuson & The Bongwater Songbook, Stephen Malkmus

For about seven years in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Bongwater was the premiere underground act in New York’s art rock scene. Led by classic rock enthusiast/guitarist Mark Kramer and actor/vocalist Ann Magnuson, the group released a handful of albums that bent psychedelia to their will and built sonic collages around spoken word fantasies of dining with David Bowie or a young couple trying to escape Nazi-occupied Europe. Bongwater ended with some acrimony around 1992, but as with most short-lived outfits, still maintains a great deal of cult appreciation, thanks mainly to Magnuson, who’s been performing the best of her former band’s work with some other ex-members (including wizard guitarist David Rick). That project stops by for a rare Northwest visit this weekend to help celebrate the opening of Steven Doughton’s film Delta at PICA. If that weren’t enough: Stephen Malkmus is going to open the show. ROBERT HAM

9 pm, PICA at Hancock, $10

PDX Refuse Fascism: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Queer Liberation Front and Refuse Fascism PDX will lead a rally and march to stand in opposition of our current administration on the anniversary of the 2016 election. Drink plenty of water, and get ready to shout: Hey hey! Ho ho! Fascism/racism/the Trump administration has got to go! EMILLY PRADO

2 pm, Jamison Square, free

Ramen + Whisky Festival

The Ramen + Whisky Festival invites you to come out to the North Warehouse and keep warm with help from two wintertime staples. Some of Portland's premier ramen chefs will be on site, serving tasty ramen samples paired with a speciality Japanese whisky cocktail. Participants include Saucebox, Noraneko, Marukin, Double Dragon, Boke Bowl, and Oyatsupan. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite bowl to help narrow down the “People’s Choice” winner, while a separate set of judges will be on hand to pick their own winner for the event.

noon, The North Warehouse, $35

Mike Birbiglia

With over a decade’s worth of stand-up specials, one-man shows, and feature films to his credit, comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia has earned his household name status in the world of comedy. His heartfelt love letter to the world of improv, Don’t Think Twice, was one of the best movies of last year, and this year’s Netflix special, Thank God for Jokes, continued his hot streak. His latest show, appropriately-titled The New One, rolls through the Newmark tonight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7:30 pm, 9:45 pm, Newmark Theatre, $39.50

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

Thanks to an MVP-worthy season from Argentine midfielder Diego Valeri, the Timbers find themselves in the driver’s seat for the Western Conference playoffs a year after narrowly missing out. Providence Park still boasts the biggest home-field advantage in the West, so long as Valeri remains in form, the Timbers have a real shot at playing for their second MLS Cup when December 9 rolls around. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

4:30 pm, Providence Park, $34-625, all ages

Hiss Golden Messenger

One of my favorite acts from Pickathon is coming back to Portland, and you should check out the Durham, North Carolina-based folky-rock group that wowed everybody on the festival’s main stage a couple months back. Frontman MC Taylor has an awesome voice (“Somewhere between James Taylor’s serenity and Bob Dylan’s agita,” the Washington Post once wrote) and he can pen a hell of a song. Check out Hiss Golden Messenger’s newest album Hallelujah Anyhow, and buy a ticket.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $17, all ages

Tyler the Creator

If anybody in hip-hop’s current vanguard is blessed with the kind of eccentricity that pushes artistic boundaries, it’s Tyler, the Creator. His reputation began as the Johnny Knoxville of Odd Future's Jackass-esque multimedia psycho-world, a neo-Nietzschean prankster producing damaged beats to match his conflicted internal issues. However, with each successive LP, Tyler has slowly matured into a misunderstood renaissance man armed with a surrealist TV show and an ultra-hip fashion line with the aesthetic of Adventure Time-themed streetwear. His industrious work ethic also vitalizes the success of peers like Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, and Vince Staples, who've all benefitted from being within the vicinity of Tyler's infectiously twisted worldview. His newest offering, Flower Boy, teems with the contemplative urban psychedelia. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $35-37.50, all ages

Typhoon, Loch Lomond, Jared Mees

Tonight's All Together Festival closing showcase features a headlining performance by beloved Portland-based rock orchestra Typhoon, along with support from chamber-folk and pop ensemble Loch Lomond, and Tender Loving Empire co-founder and folk-pop singer/songwriter Jared Mees.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Jessica Boudreaux, Candace, Strange Babes DJs

Jessica Boudreaux, the prolific force behind local rock outfit Summer Cannibals, steps out from her main project to celebrate the release of her debut solo album, No Fury, offering listeners a collection of infectious and emotional synth-driven pop tunes. Part of the 2017 Siren Nation Musc and Arts Festival.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Deer Tick

Deer Tick make rock 'n' roll that's as American as apple pie, canned beer, and pickup trucks. But don't mistake the Providence band's heartland sound for flag-hoisting faux country—they've got both smarts and soul, and frontman John McCauley's whiskey-soaked voice is wise beyond his years. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-25

The Manchurian Candidate

Anyone who has seen this paranoid classic (released about a year before JFK’s assassination, talk about timing), knows it’s supposed to be Frank Sinatra’s movie, being as he’s the Chairman of the Board and all that puffed-up Rat Pack bullshit—but you’d be kind of an idiot to argue Angela Lansbury doesn’t steal the whole thing with every icily malignant moment she’s onscreen. You wanna fuck a ‘90s kid’s whole head up? Take ‘em to this screening, and as they’re slowly growing nauseous from the pure malice radiating out of Dame Lansbury, lean over and whisper “That’s the singing teapot from Beauty and the Beast.”

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

The Weather Station, James Elkington, Evan Way

The Weather Station is the working name of Canadian songstress Tamara Lindeman, whose work has conjured up comparisons to musicians like Joni Mitchell and Bill Callahan, just as much for her vocal timbre and gentle finger-picked melodies as for her penetrating lyrics. It'd be easy to assume from their meandering, breezy instrumentation that her songs would be filled with simplistic lyrics, but within Lindeman's wispy delivery are striking depictions of landscape and relationships that read like stand-alone poems or essays. ROBIN BACIOR

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Holy Grove, Tower, Acid Wash

Holy Grove takes all the evil things from classic metal, doom, and blues and transforms them into a hulking beast—and that's just the rhythm section. Vocalist Andrea Vidal sings with power and precision, and guitarist Trent Jacobs unleashes riffs that are sludgy yet dexterous. MARK LORE

8 pm, The Know, $8

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!