Things to Do Saturday! 11 Things to Do for November 4

King Krule

There are moments on King Krule’s new LP The Ooz that are so uncomfortable, you’ll feel like you’re eavesdropping on someone’s nightmares. The British producer and singer/songwriter delivers poetic verses in a frighteningly gruff baritone over strange trip-hop and jazz melodies. King Krule flips over the canvas with The Ooz, which is one of the most wildly unique records of the last several years, and certainly one of the best of 2017. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $23-25, all ages

Fleetmac Wood: Sisters of the Moon Disco

There’s a single-minded beauty to the Fleetmac Wood shtick. The LA-based DJ collective deals in Fleetwood Mac and only Fleetwood Mac, looping wispy little snatches of Stevie Nicks’ vocals to a beat, setting a pounding bass line behind some forgotten corner of Rumours. It’s far more danceable than it sounds. Bring a pan flute for the hell of it. DIRK VANDERHART

10 pm, Holocene, $10

Art & Beer: Pitchering Oregon

Beer is an artform unto itself, and beer inspired by great art just tastes that much better. Sample from 18 delicious, art inspired local craft beers and ciders inside the Portland Art Museum, perfectly paired by artist Eric Steen with 18 works from the museum's personal collection.

10:30 am, Portland Art Museum, $20-40

Annalisa Tornfelt & Gideon Freudmann, Paper Bellows

Prolific Portland-via-Alaska fiddlist and singer/songwriter Annalisa Tornfelt joins forces with cellist Gideon Freudmann to celebrate the release of their new collaborative full-length, Unraveling.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $18-22

Danava, Mean Jeans, Virgil, Warpfire

Four excellent purveyors of metal, punk, and psych rock pack out the Tonic Lounge in support of Jake Cheeto, who is battling Stage 3B Melanoma, and is currently in need of some financial assistance due to the costly treatment.

8 pm, Tonic Lounge, $10

Purple Rain

As a movie, Purple Rain isn't much, honestly—basically a series of melodramatic (and often misogynistic) vignettes about a pouty brat (Prince) acting like a sour piece of shit to everyone in a five-mile radius (The Revolution, Apollonia) as a coping mechanism for having an abusive father (Clarence Williams III). But as a document of Prince's talents as a musician and a live performer, (and to a lesser extent, Morris Day's charisma and The Time's chops), Purple Rain is like an atomic bomb powered by funk-rock fusion, whose radioactive fallout changed pop culture forever. SQUAWK! Hallelujah. BOBBY ROBERTS

4:35 pm, 9:15 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

Magic Sword, Chanti Darling, My Body

Tonight's installment of Portland-based record label and handmade craft boutique Tender Loving Empire's All Together Festival brings sets from Boise-hailing electronic trio Magic Sword, Portland party-starters Chanti Darling, and local R&B and pop outfit My Body to the Doug Fir Lounge for an intimate label showcase.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-20

Beth Stelling

If you like your comedy wonderfully dry, I cannot recommend anyone more highly than LA stand-up Beth Stelling. Her deadpan delivery is cool, collected, and sharp; her leather jackets are enviable; and watching her set is the comedy equivalent of when you finally sit down with a good friend after a hard day of casual sexism and get right into it over hard liquor. By which I mean: cathartic, but also fun. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-31

Ann Magnuson & The Bongwater Songbook, Stephen Malkmus

For about seven years in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Bongwater was the premiere underground act in New York’s art rock scene. Led by classic rock enthusiast/guitarist Mark Kramer and actor/vocalist Ann Magnuson, the group released a handful of albums that bent psychedelia to their will and built sonic collages around spoken word fantasies of dining with David Bowie or a young couple trying to escape Nazi-occupied Europe. Bongwater ended with some acrimony around 1992, but as with most short-lived outfits, still maintains a great deal of cult appreciation, thanks mainly to Magnuson, who’s been performing the best of her former band’s work with some other ex-members (including wizard guitarist David Rick). That project stops by for a rare Northwest visit this weekend to help celebrate the opening of Steven Doughton’s film Delta at PICA. If that weren’t enough: Stephen Malkmus is going to open the show. ROBERT HAM

9 pm, PICA at Hancock, $10

PDX Refuse Fascism: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Queer Liberation Front and Refuse Fascism PDX will lead a rally and march to stand in opposition of our current administration on the anniversary of the 2016 election. Drink plenty of water, and get ready to shout: Hey hey! Ho ho! Fascism/racism/the Trump administration has got to go! EMILLY PRADO

2 pm, Jamison Square, free

Ramen + Whisky Festival

The Ramen + Whisky Festival invites you to come out to the North Warehouse and keep warm with help from two wintertime staples. Some of Portland's premier ramen chefs will be on site, serving tasty ramen samples paired with a speciality Japanese whisky cocktail. Participants include Saucebox, Noraneko, Marukin, Double Dragon, Boke Bowl, and Oyatsupan. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite bowl to help narrow down the “People’s Choice” winner, while a separate set of judges will be on hand to pick their own winner for the event.

noon, The North Warehouse, $35

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!