Things to Do Sunday! 10 Things to Do for November 5

Tyler the Creator

If anybody in hip-hop’s current vanguard is blessed with the kind of eccentricity that pushes artistic boundaries, it’s Tyler, the Creator. His reputation began as the Johnny Knoxville of Odd Future's Jackass-esque multimedia psycho-world, a neo-Nietzschean prankster producing damaged beats to match his conflicted internal issues. However, with each successive LP, Tyler has slowly matured into a misunderstood renaissance man armed with a surrealist TV show and an ultra-hip fashion line with the aesthetic of Adventure Time-themed streetwear. His industrious work ethic also vitalizes the success of peers like Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, and Vince Staples, who've all benefitted from being within the vicinity of Tyler's infectiously twisted worldview. His newest offering, Flower Boy, teems with the contemplative urban psychedelia. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $35-37.50, all ages

Mike Birbiglia

With over a decade’s worth of stand-up specials, one-man shows, and feature films to his credit, comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia has earned his household name status in the world of comedy. His heartfelt love letter to the world of improv, Don’t Think Twice, was one of the best movies of last year, and this year’s Netflix special, Thank God for Jokes, continued his hot streak. His latest show, appropriately-titled The New One, rolls through the Newmark tonight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7:30 pm, 9:45 pm, Newmark Theatre, $39.50

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

Thanks to an MVP-worthy season from Argentine midfielder Diego Valeri, the Timbers find themselves in the driver’s seat for the Western Conference playoffs a year after narrowly missing out. Providence Park still boasts the biggest home-field advantage in the West, so long as Valeri remains in form, the Timbers have a real shot at playing for their second MLS Cup when December 9 rolls around. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

4:30 pm, Providence Park, $34-625, all ages

Hiss Golden Messenger

One of my favorite acts from Pickathon is coming back to Portland, and you should check out the Durham, North Carolina-based folky-rock group that wowed everybody on the festival’s main stage a couple months back. Frontman MC Taylor has an awesome voice (“Somewhere between James Taylor’s serenity and Bob Dylan’s agita,” the Washington Post once wrote) and he can pen a hell of a song. Check out Hiss Golden Messenger’s newest album Hallelujah Anyhow, and buy a ticket.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $17, all ages

Typhoon, Loch Lomond, Jared Mees

Tonight's All Together Festival closing showcase features a headlining performance by beloved Portland-based rock orchestra Typhoon, along with support from chamber-folk and pop ensemble Loch Lomond, and Tender Loving Empire co-founder and folk-pop singer/songwriter Jared Mees.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Jessica Boudreaux, Candace, Strange Babes DJs

Jessica Boudreaux, the prolific force behind local rock outfit Summer Cannibals, steps out from her main project to celebrate the release of her debut solo album, No Fury, offering listeners a collection of infectious and emotional synth-driven pop tunes. Part of the 2017 Siren Nation Musc and Arts Festival.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Deer Tick

Deer Tick make rock 'n' roll that's as American as apple pie, canned beer, and pickup trucks. But don't mistake the Providence band's heartland sound for flag-hoisting faux country—they've got both smarts and soul, and frontman John McCauley's whiskey-soaked voice is wise beyond his years. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-25

The Manchurian Candidate

Anyone who has seen this paranoid classic (released about a year before JFK’s assassination, talk about timing), knows it’s supposed to be Frank Sinatra’s movie, being as he’s the Chairman of the Board and all that puffed-up Rat Pack bullshit—but you’d be kind of an idiot to argue Angela Lansbury doesn’t steal the whole thing with every icily malignant moment she’s onscreen. You wanna fuck a ‘90s kid’s whole head up? Take ‘em to this screening, and as they’re slowly growing nauseous from the pure malice radiating out of Dame Lansbury, lean over and whisper “That’s the singing teapot from Beauty and the Beast.”

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

The Weather Station, James Elkington, Evan Way

The Weather Station is the working name of Canadian songstress Tamara Lindeman, whose work has conjured up comparisons to musicians like Joni Mitchell and Bill Callahan, just as much for her vocal timbre and gentle finger-picked melodies as for her penetrating lyrics. It'd be easy to assume from their meandering, breezy instrumentation that her songs would be filled with simplistic lyrics, but within Lindeman's wispy delivery are striking depictions of landscape and relationships that read like stand-alone poems or essays. ROBIN BACIOR

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Holy Grove, Tower, Acid Wash

Holy Grove takes all the evil things from classic metal, doom, and blues and transforms them into a hulking beast—and that's just the rhythm section. Vocalist Andrea Vidal sings with power and precision, and guitarist Trent Jacobs unleashes riffs that are sludgy yet dexterous. MARK LORE

8 pm, The Know, $8

