Things to Do Wednesday! 7 Things to Do for November 8

Daniel Johnston & Built to Spill

Thanks in large part to the excellent 2005 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston, which will be screening before tonight’s show, we know a lot about Daniel Johnston. Maybe too much. To encounter his sweet, shy voice amplified by biographical knowledge is to experience an overwhelming intimacy. It remains to be seen how Johnston will mesh with Built to Spill, which is backing him on the Northwestern leg of his tour, but expect to find joy there. CHRIS STAMM

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $45, all ages

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok begins with an imprisoned Thor dangling from a chain in the bowels of some reeking hellscape, taunting a world-destroying demon. Then “Immigrant Song” shudders and shakes the theater’s speakers, and Thor—wielding his trusty hammer Mjolnir, and really feeling the music—lays righteous waste to a skittering army of the undead. Then there’s some hyperspace travel. And a lot of dragon blood? And a Shake Weight! Ragnarok gets weirder, funnier, and better from there. I watched the whole thing with a big stupid grin on my big stupid face. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Phantoms, Pusher, Ben Tactic

The up-and-coming Los Angeles-based electronic dance music duo spearheaded by former teenage actors Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola swing through Holocene for the Portland stop on their first headline tour.

9 pm, Holocene, $12-15

The Breeders, Melkbelly

The beloved alternative rock outfit comprised of sisters Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson returns to the Wonder Ballroom stage. The Breeders haven't release a new album since 2008's Mountain Battles, but with a seven-inch series from 4AD on the way, you can expect to hear a bit of new material alongside all the time-tested classics tonight.

8 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $25-28

Election Night Take Back

On the anniversary of what might be our country's single most harmful act of self-sabotage in living memory, Dig a Pony hosts a letter-writing party to take the date (and the ensuing year) back from the racist, xenophobic, sex-offending demented slumlord occupying the White House.

6:30 pm, Dig a Pony, free

Brand X

English musicians John Goodsall and Percy Jones bring their reunited pioneering jazz fusion outfit back out on the road for a North American tour that stops off at the Alberta Rose Theatre tonight.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $30-35

The Bad Plus

The Minneapolis-hailing jazz outfit spearheaded by pianist Ethan Iverson, bassist Reid Anderson, and drummer Dave King bring their fiercely collaborative and genre-spanning live show to the Star Theater stage in support of their latest release, It's Hard.

9 pm, Star Theater, $25

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!