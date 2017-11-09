Things to Do Thursday! 8 Things to Do for November 9

Bitch'n, Wild Powwers, Moon Tiger

This here’s the kind of show that keeps you on your toes. Bitch’n doesn’t trade in power ballads or smarm. These ladies get to the point with short, shreddy pop-punk jams that’ll have you nodding to the beat and the sentiment. And because this is part of the Siren Nation festival, the entire bill is laden with female-led rock. Win! DIRK VANDERHART

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Dave Attell

Your favorite comic’s favorite comic is coming to Portland for six shows over three nights so you have no excuse not to see the living legend in person. Many people mostly know him from Insomniac with Dave Attell, his hilarious up-all-night travel show on Comedy Central in the early 2000s, but comedy fans know he’s legitimately one of the best and most respected stand ups of his generation and he’s at the peak of his game. “Dave Attell has a genius, sewer brain connected to a poetic leaf blower of a mouth and every joke he tells is an undeniable uppercut of brilliance,” Patton Oswalt wrote in 2015. Go see him. DOUG BROWN

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $32-40

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

By now you’ve probably heard from your sexy friends that the 2007 edition of HUMP! amateur porn fest is the hottest and funnest yet. What I can’t understand is this: What are you waiting for? This is your last chance to watch lots of hot, funny, and dirty short flicks made by your friends and neighbors and projected in front of a sex-positive crowd of clapping, squealing fun people. And you should be one of them! But don’t delay, ‘cuz HUMP! ends this weekend! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

6:30 pm, 9 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Mark Bray, Shane Burley

We live in fucked-up times, and in fucked-up times, it's vital to keep your head on a goddamn swivel and know about what's going on—whether you agree with it or not. To that end, Powell's is hosting historian and Occupy Wall Street organizer Mark Bray, who'll be discussing his book Antifa: the Anti-Fascist Handbook with Shane Burley, the author of Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It. Given Portland's national prominence when it comes to antifa action, this is worth paying attention to. Plus, I heard George Soros is going to give $500 to everyone who attends! ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Leviathan

When the greatest Portland improvisers come together to make you laugh your pants off, what better name to give it than Leviathan? Don’t miss the uproarious hijinx of local comedy masters, including special guest Moshow the Cat Rapper, for an evening of what will surely end up being a wet, sloppy puddle of improvisational magic. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Siren Theater, $10

Mimicking Birds, Kilcid Band, Edwin

The beloved local band spearheaded by singer/songwriter Nate Lacy bring their transfixing blend of shape-shifting pop and indie rock to the Mississippi Studios stage for a hometown performance.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Found Footage Festival

A lovingly assembled collection of hilarious VHS oddities from curators and hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett. Goofy exercise videos, kitschy instructional videos, clips from bizarre public-access shows, and more. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Myq Kaplan, Erin Judge, Barbara Holm, Jen Tam

Many comedians are clever, but none are quite so clever as Myq Kaplan: a brainy, tiny man who wears three-piece suits and is perhaps our greatest human exemplar of nerdy charm. His jokes chutes 'n' ladder from topical to existential to pun-focused in the space of just a few seconds. It's amazing. Don't miss it. MEGAN BURBANK

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $15-17

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!