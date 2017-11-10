Things to Do Friday! 8 Things to Do for November 10

Son Little, Jade Bird

Philadelphia-hailing singer/songwriter Aaron Livingston, known by his stage name Son Little, has collaborated with the likes of the Roots, RJD2, and Mavis Staples, and tonight he's bringing his contagious blend of R&B, rock, soul, and gospel down the the Doug Fir Lounge in support of 2017 full-length, New Magic. Read our story on Son Little

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15

The Clientele, EZTV

It always felt like autumn in the Clientele’s world. On their drowsily amber-hued albums, the leaves were forever changing colors, there was a nip in the air, and sweaters and scarves were drawn close. But after a winter of inactivity, spring has come ’round again—it always does—and the Clientele are back. Main songwriter Alasdair Maclean has regrouped with bassist James Hornsey and drummer Mark Keen for Music for the Age of Miracles, and their simultaneously wise and virginal sound is just as lovely as ever. Maclean’s lyrics remain influenced by surrealism and classic mythology, with a recurring theme of Orpheus threaded through the songs. And yet an English pastoral quality pervades, as it did on the Clientele’s previous recordings—Maclean’s voice is rarely raised above a breath, and the songs’ lushness is tempered by the band’s tasteful restraint. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $16-18

Dave Attell

Your favorite comic’s favorite comic is coming to Portland for six shows over three nights so you have no excuse not to see the living legend in person. Many people mostly know him from Insomniac with Dave Attell, his hilarious up-all-night travel show on Comedy Central in the early 2000s, but comedy fans know he’s legitimately one of the best and most respected stand ups of his generation and he’s at the peak of his game. “Dave Attell has a genius, sewer brain connected to a poetic leaf blower of a mouth and every joke he tells is an undeniable uppercut of brilliance,” Patton Oswalt wrote in 2015. Go see him. DOUG BROWN

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $32-40

The Found Footage Festival

The Found Footage Festival has been around for well over a decade, touring the country with an analog aficionado’s selection of pan-and-scan VHS ephemera. Unlike a lot of underground/bootleg/nostalgia-based shows, which typically depend on raw enthusiasm and audience discomfort, FFF’s productions are clever, tightly edited montages without any distortion or remixing—think of them as a very ADD-friendly approach to surveying the especially goofy bits in your mom’s old workout videos. And even after numerous iterations, this year’s slate of videos is a fun mix of ’80s and ’90s time capsules ranging from satanic panic interviews to ineffective cat training techniques—seasoned with some considerably more upsetting subjects that include, but are not limited to, ferret placentas, pee drinking, and problematic police training videos. BEN COLEMAN

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Havania Whaal, Farm Animals, Dim Wit, Plastic Cactus

Still fresh off the release of their 2017 full-length, Elaborate Minor Crisis, Havania Whaal bring their noise pop and post-punk sounds to an excellent all-ages bill at the Black Water Bar, featuring support from Farm Animals, Dim Wit, and Plastic Cactus.

8 pm, Black Water Bar, $6

Alejandro Escovedo & The Burn Something Beautiful Band, The Minus 5

Renowned Texas singer/songwriter Alejandro Escovedo returns to Portland to headline the Aladdin Theater in support of his latest Portland-recorded full-length, Burn Something Beautiful. He'll be flanked by the Burn Something Beautiful Band, featuring frequent Escovedo collaborators and Northwest music scene staples Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Kurt Bloch and Linda Pitmon.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $20-25, all ages

Cockeye, Creature vs. Creature, Whisper Hiss

Portland’s Cockeye plays vicious, thrashing queercore punk that sounds like it could shatter glass. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

Karaoke Fundraiser for Sisters of the Road

Don’t miss the chance to scream-sing the Offspring’s “Self Esteem” for a good cause! Cider Riot will host a karaoke night and raffle to help Sisters of the Road raise money to keep the organization afloat. Your contributions help the café continue to serve quality food in a warm, safe place. Entry fee earns you a raffle ticket and pint of cider (and other songs to choose from). EMILLY PRADO

7 pm, Cider Riot, $10

