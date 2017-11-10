Things to Do Saturday! 10 Things to Do for November 11

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

By now you’ve probably heard from your sexy friends that the 2007 edition of HUMP! amateur porn fest is the hottest and funnest yet. What I can’t understand is this: What are you waiting for? This is your last chance to watch lots of hot, funny, and dirty short flicks made by your friends and neighbors and projected in front of a sex-positive crowd of clapping, squealing fun people. And you should be one of them! But don’t delay, ‘cuz HUMP! ends tonight! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

5:30 pm, 8 pm, 10:30 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Wordstock

Attention, fellow book-nerds! Our time is now! Portland’s giant book festival, Wordstock, arrives this weekend, with a jam-packed day of author events, panels, workshops, and readings, AND A HUGE BOOK FAIR WHERE YOU CAN BUY BOOKS FROM LOCAL PRESSES AND SELLERS. Whew! Sorry, I’m just thrilled. You will be too, because literary giants including Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jeffrey Eugenides, and Claire Messud will be at Wordstock this year, plus local greats like the Decemberists’ Colin Meloy; Carson Ellis, whose illustrations I would like to make into a house; Bitch Planet’s Kelly Sue DeConnick; winsome comics artist Nicole Georges; Chuck Klosterman, who lives here now; and many, many others. MEGAN BURBANK

9 am, Portland Art Museum, $15-18, all ages

Dave B., Manatee Commune, Tetra

If you haven’t yet heard of Seattle rapper Dave B, it’s likely you will soon—he is excellent. Recently Dave B collaborated with producer Sango to create Tomorrow, an album rich in shiny metallic jingles, danceable beats, and aquatic-themed vibrations, while Dave B commits to his highly mastered delivery style: seamlessly jumping between rapping and singing on addictive tracks like “Got It From,” “Drugs ’n Such,” and “Do Not Disturb.” Seeing him perform it live takes the experience to a whole new level. JENNI MOORE

10 pm, Holocene, $15

Hot Snakes, Hurry Up, The Suicide Notes

Forged from the remnants of indie punk stalwarts Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes’ dynamic guitar tandem of Rick Froberg and John Reis rumbles to life like an avalanche. The band split in 2005, but reformed in 2011 for sporadic shows, and with this first tour in six years comes news of a new album on Sub Pop in 2018. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Star Theater

Drunken Palms, Dana Buoy, Holy Golden

The eerie pacing of Drunken Palms' Demos ii adds an element of urgency to singer Katelyn Mundal’s evocative vocals without ever feeling strained, particularly on its simple but relentless bass-centric tracks. Each song is delicate but seems as though it’s trying to break out of itself, or to achieve the emotional epicness of bands like Arcade Fire and the Antlers. Though they don’t quite meet this level of grandeur, Drunken Palms’ sweet trepidation makes their music accessible and digestible but still eerie and impassioned. EMMA BURKE

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

Cry Babe, Charlie Moses, Fantastic Plastic

Artist and singer/songwriter Carolyn Grigar (AKA Charlie Moses) brings her slow-burning blend of gothic folk and experimental pop to the Fixin To' along with support from upstart locals Fantastic Plastic and Cry Babe.

7 pm, Firkin Tavern, free

Frankenstein's Comic Book Swap

Get excited: Frankenstein's Comic Book Swap returns to the Eagles Lodge, offering tables and tables of classic comics, weird books and magazines, battered VHS tapes, and rarities and novelties you won't find anywhere else! The vibe is chill and friendly, you're certain to find something you need to have, and it's so cheap—admission's a buck!—that even after picking up a comic or two, you'll still have enough cash for one of the Lodge's famously stiff drinks. ERIK HENRIKSEN

11 am, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $1-5, all ages

Propagandhi, Rvivr, Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Propagandhi’s first two albums, 1993’s How to Clean Everything and 1996’s Less Talk, More Rock, rank among the finest pop-punk albums of all time, and for punks and ex-punks of a certain age—let’s say “old-ish”—they served as brief introductions to radical political thought. Chances are good that you have at least a few vegans in your life who ditched cheese with the help of Propagandhi. Over the last 20 years, the band has evolved into a fleet and fierce thrash quartet, while its politics remain fixed at the super pissed end of the spectrum. Which makes sense—the world hasn’t exactly given folks much reason to trust things like governments, banks, and men. This year’s Victory Lap is another quality addition to a discography that hasn’t yet yielded a bad album, and if we’re lucky, it’s resonating with a bunch of weird kids looking to channel their anger in righteous ways. CHRIS STAMM

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $20-25, all ages

Mothra

A combination book release party (for Steve Ryfle and Ed Godziszewski’s Ishiro Honda: A Life in Film, from Godzilla to Kurosawa) and a celebration of one of the first (and still one of the best) Godzilla knockoffs ever made. Mothra is the story of a giant goddamned city-wrecking moth and her tiny twin fairy protectors, who sing an amazing Mothra song in order to summon her. Authors in attendance

6:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Hell Hath No Funny

You can always count on Siren Nation coming through town and putting together one hell of a lady-centric night of comedy. This year's hell is hosted by Julia Ramos and features sets from Ali Reingold, Katie Nguyen, Cornia Lucas, and headliner JoAnn Schinderle.

8 pm, Alberta Street Pub, $12

