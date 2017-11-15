Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do for November 15

Blossom

Portland-based neo-soul and R&B singer/songwriter Blossom—AKA Keisha Chiddick—has been busy making the rounds in support of her debut full-length, Tease. Catch up with her this evening when she brings he acclaimed live show to happy hour at the White Owl.

5 pm, White Owl Social Club, free

Hip-Hop Nutcracker

If the idea of a Hip-Hop Nutcracker playing at the Schnitz fills you with dread, rest assured this updated version of the Tchaikovsky classic is worth a look. Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker prince time-travel to 1980s Brooklyn where lots of old-school hip-hop, beatboxing, and breakdancing ensues. This energetic production features MC Kurtis Blow, and was choreographed and directed by Brooklyn’s revered Decadancetheatre—and is a funky-fresh take on the dusty holiday chestnut. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $25-55, all ages

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

France’s Oscar contender for Best Foreign Language Film fucked me up for days after I saw it. But I’m glad I did—it’s a movie about AIDS activism that avoids many of the tropes that usually appear in depictions of HIV and AIDS. In other words, it’s the kind of movie that wouldn’t get made in the United States. MEGAN BURBANK

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Tallwomen, Prison Dress, Wet Fruit

Come see off a pair of Portland punk rock outfits before they head out on the road for a fall tour.

8 pm, The Know, $6

The Myrrors, Abronia

Formed while its members were still in high school, Tucson's the Myrrors specialize in a unique blend of experimental psychedelic rock that they's dubbed "Sonoran Desert Trance." Journey along with the band tonight when they swing through Bunk Bar in support of their latest release, Hasta La Victoria.

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $12-14

Queer Commons: Shortbus

Frustrated by what he interpreted as a “lack of respect” toward sex in American cinema, writer/director John Cameron Mitchell followed up the raucous and heartfelt Hedwig and the Angry Inch with the more subdued and serious-minded Shortbus, which made waves in 2006 due to its frequent, graphic, well-lit, scenes of non-simulated actual fucking. The characters’ common ground is a fictional Manhattan salon where sex collides with art and music, and much is made of freedom and experimentation. MARJORIE SKINNER

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Hayes Carll, The Band of Heathens

In the wake of his highly acclaimed fifth album, Lovers and Leavers, and a Grammy nomination for best country song (“Chances Are,” covered by Lee Ann Womack), Texas-born singer/songwriter Hayes Carll brings a fantastic blend of soulful alt-country to the Aladdin Theater. Try not to choke up when he performs “The Magic Kid,” a beautiful and haunting song about his love for his son. DOUG BROWN

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $25, all ages

Guantanamo Baywatch

The Portland surf-rock and punk staples bring their raucous and acclaimed live show back home after a lengthy tour supporting their Suicide Squeeze Records-issued full-length, Desert Center.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

