Things to Do Thursday! 6 Things to Do for November 16

Ari Shapiro

Did you know that improbably handsome NPR host Ari Shapiro ALSO has a beautiful singing voice? Well he does! What the hell, right? Experience it yourself at Shapiro’s solo show, Homeward, thusly titled because Shapiro is from Beaverton. He will sing to us, and regale us with tales of his life on the road. *HEART EYES EMOJI* *NERD FACE EMOJI* MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, World Trade Center Theater, $60

Brandon Sanderson

Whether it's finishing up Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, or getting increasingly inventive in his centuries-spanning Mistborn saga, bestselling author Brandon Sanderson brings a fun, fresh, and weird voice to fantasy—a genre that can often feel rote and tired. He's in Portland to read from Oathbringer, the long-awaited third installment in his exhilarating series the Stormlight Archive. If it's even half as cool, clever, and fun as the first two, we're in for a treat. ERIK HENRIKSEN

6 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Ibeyi, theMIND

The French-Cuban electronic music duo spearheaded by twin sisters Kaindé and Naomi Diaz bring their distinct blend of R&B and soul music back to Portland for a headlining show supporting their forthcoming full-length.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $27

Hamilton Leithauser

Hamilton Leithauser’s 2016 LP, I Had a Dream You Were Mine, is a study in how one songwriter from an already established outfit can not only flourish within his own alternate reality, but also produce music that is possibly more daring and artistic. CHRIS SUTTON

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-23, all ages

Sama Dams, Tino Drima, Point Juncture WA

Portland experimental trio Sama Dams explores some exciting musical territory, evolving from the band's math-y origins, infusing polyrhythmic grooves beneath Sam Adams' fragile, soaring croon. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5-10

Paint Your Wagon

Oregon Film and the Kick Ass Oregon History podcast celebrate the 50th anniversary of the shot-in-Oregon Paint Your Wagon, one of the most misguided movie musicals of all time, set during the gold rush and built around the singing skills of noted vocalists Lee Marvin and Clint fuckin’ Eastwood (??), and adapted for the screen by Paddy Chayefsky (?!?!). That’s an amazing recipe for disaster that despite itself, turns out to be pretty—if sometimes unintentionally—fun. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre

