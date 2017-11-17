Things to Do Saturday! 15 Things to Do for November 18

The 5th Annual Chili Jamboree

Now you look like a person who appreciates a good chili! So good news, chili appreciator: The Mercury's Chili Jamboree is BACK—and this time we're taking over the Landmark Saloon with fantastic chili offerings from 10 of Portland's best chefs, including Biwa's Gabe Rosen, Lardo's Rick Gencarelli, and Ray's Jenn Louis. Not only will you be able to try all these chilis, you'll also be able to guzzle beer and cocktails and listen to boot-scootin' country from Kory Quinn & the Quinntessentials and Mike Coykendall. AMERICA: Sometimes it's a pretty good place to live!

noon, Landmark Saloon, $20

Day Job + Smat!

Last summer, the Siren Theater’s inaugural Portland Sketch Comedy fest gave us Day Job and SMAT. Now, both Seattle troupes are back! All you need to know about Day Job’s ladies-only crew is that they dress up like Rosie the Riveter in their press photos, and, like me, love boxed wine and cheese. They’re joined by self-proclaimed “Dadaist” sketch duo SMAT. You can’t go wrong. MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Siren Theater, $10

Flat Worms, The Lavender Flu, Mike Donovan, Honey Bucket

Members of the Los Angeles trio Flat Worms have done time with Ty Segall, Oh Sees, Sic Alps, and the Babies. But this unimpeachable resume is bound to give people ideas—wrong ideas that Flat Worms gleefully demolish. The band, which released its debut LP on John Dwyer’s Castle Face Records last month, isn’t some stale spin-off contentedly catching the last wave of 21st-century garage-rock revivalism. It’s a wild and wooly beast of its own, a pummeling force that recalls the dark strain of early ’80s punk that traded suburban angst for creeping dread and paranoia. You probably couldn’t sneak a Flat Worms song onto a mixtape between T.S.O.L. and the Wipers and pass it off as a Reagan-era artifact, but the band definitely rides a modern-day version of the same creeped-out vibe that made their forebears such powerful agents of chaos. CHRIS STAMM

8 pm, The Know

Radiator Hospital, Good Sign, Bad Sleep

As a prolific member of both the Grand Rapids and Philadelphia DIY scenes, Sam Cook-Parrott has been churning out vibrant and heartfelt power-pop gems under the Radiator Hospital moniker for the better part of a decade. Tonight the band’s latest, Play The Songs You Like, brings them out west for a rare Portland show that’s guaranteed to have you hanging on every word and grinning from ear to ear. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

8 pm, High Water Mark, $8

International Cat Show

It's winter. Everything is terrible. BUT WAIT! Do you like... CATS? You probably do, because you're not a monster, even if seasonal affective disorder is RUINING YOUR LIFE. Luckily, the International Cat Show has returned (with Moshow, the cat rapper, in tow) and you can be sure some adorable cats will cheer your shit up! ERIK HENRIKSEN Proceeds benefit the Cat Adoption Team.

8:30 am, Portland Expo Center, $10-25, all ages

Unknown Passage

The Hollywood pays tribute to the life of Fred Cole with a screening of this 2004 Dead Moon documentary, which doesn't fully diagram the power and impact Fred, Toody, and Andrew had on Portland, but is crusty, unglamorous, and intimately genial, just like their band. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Paper/Upper/Cuts, The Social Stomach, Paper Gates

Portland drummer and community linchpin, Papi Fimbres, presents a set from his electronic-tinged, percussion and flute-driven solo project, Paper/Upper/Cuts. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

8 pm, Mothership Music, $5, all ages

Don't, Slutty Hearts, Virgil

Portland band Don't plays pure, blistering rock 'n' roll in its sincerest form. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

A Benefit for Amaya's Family

This fundraiser pairs the sounds of Brazilian soul fusion band POPgoji with dozens of raffle prizes to assist a community member and her family repay $5,000 in debt after their father passed over the summer. All ticket and raffle sales will help the family tremendously during their time of mourning. EMILLY PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Pizza Pub & Atlantis Lounge, $8-20

Tetsuo: The Iron Man

Tetsuo is Shin'ya Tsukamoto's attempt at fitting himself into the disturbing, provocative headspace often occupied by two prolific Davids—Lynch and Cronenberg. And with less than 70 minutes total of black-and-white apocalyptic desperation, Tsukamoto absolutely succeeds. Which is a very nice way of saying Tetsuo is amazingly, horrifyingly, profoundly fucked up. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium

Death From Above, The Beaches

Death from Above helped jumpstart the dance-punk movement of the early ’00s with its 2004 debut, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine. But the Canadian duo of Sebastien Grainger (vocals/drums) and Jesse F. Keeler (bass) broke up two years later, reuniting to release The Physical World in 2014. Now they’re back with Outrage! Is Now, which sounds more mature and stylistically varied without losing the sonic sucker-punch of the band’s earlier work. It’s a little annoying that Death from Above dropped the “1979” from their name—apparently they always thought it sounded stupid—and that Keeler used to associate with Proud Boys/Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, but at least Outrage! delivers more of what the duo does best. CERVANTE POPE

9 pm, Roseland, $27.50, all ages

Thunderpussy

At their root, Thunderpussy are a driving rock and roll group whose jams land smartly this side of “bar band.” Rockin’ like they do alone would fantastic, but they bring a dash of cheeky theater to their shows that makes for hella fun. MIKE NIPPER

10 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Plucky Maidens Holiday Fest

Over 90 vendors pack the Convention Center with tables full of quality vintage wares, as well as delicious food and drink to nibble as you unearth treasures to the sounds of the Ukeladies

9 am, Oregon Convention Center, $5-10

Cherry Festivus

A delicious drinkable holiday for the rest of us! Bazi Bierbrasserie hosts this celebration of cherry beers and ciders, with chocolate pairings to accompany your tastings of rare and one-off brews. General admission includes a glass and six drink tickets.

3 pm, Bazi Bierbrasserie, $20-30

Matt Bellassai

The social media star known for writing, producing, and starring in BuzzFeed's Whine About It series and hosting the Unhappy Hour podcast returns to Portland for a stop on his Everything is Awful book tour.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $40

