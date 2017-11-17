Things to Do Sunday! 11 Things to Do for November 19

Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster

Last year Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin released her first LP, Don’t Let the Kids Win, and captivated Pickathon attendees this past August with her easy, breezy alt-country and lyrics about the growing pains of young adulthood. Jacklin’s new singles “Eastwick” and “Cold Caller” emphasize the best parts of her debut: twangy guitar riffs, deep blue pools of reverb, and the her voice, which somehow sounds both coltish and sage. CIARA DOLAN

7 pm, Doug Fir, $12-14

Live SET Student Showcase

Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington’s Live SET (Sound Engineering for Teens) program teaches high schoolers all about live sound engineering. Their end-of-term showcase is a free, all-ages matinee that includes performances by some of Portland’s best local acts, like Jessica Dennison + Jones, Motrik, Dreckig, and Rasheed Jamal. Students get great hands-on experience, you get a terrific free show. NED LANNAMANN

1 pm, Mississippi Studios, free

Manhattan Murder Mystery, Marc & the Horsejerks, Man Repellant

I am going to abandon the haughtily objective music-writer pose for a second here, because it’s too hard to write about the weird magic of Manhattan Murder Mystery without a personal anecdote. Odds are good you haven’t heard of this band—they seem to prefer flying under the radar. I knew nothing about them when I literally stumbled into one of their shows a few years ago. They were playing in a clothing store in Echo Park, and they were absolutely destroying this clothing store in Echo Park. The tiny space was a writhing mass of sweaty bodies bound up in beautiful release, summoned into a space of love by this band of weirdoes that had found a glorious sound straddling punk, folk, country, and rock ’n’ roll. I still get goosebumps thinking about that show, which felt like what church is supposed to feel like. Go and get blessed. CHRIS STAMM

8 pm, The Know

Thelma & Louise

When Thelma and Louise released in 1991, the poster's tagline read "Somebody said get a life... so they did," which is an... interesting means of selling this amiably heartbreaking road movie about two put-upon Texas women (Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis) just trying to drink a little, dance a little, smoke a little, and enjoy their low-key vacation without every single goddamn man in the world getting in the way and fucking everything all to hell. Callie Khouri's screenplay is beautifully foolproofed against director Ridley Scott's predilection toward missing the point, and the performances by Sarandon and Davis are arguably the best either gave in their long, celebrated careers. BOBBY ROBERTS

8:50 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Robin Bacior, Nick Delffs, Megan Diana

Robin Bacior's songs come at you like a Viking ship sliding through a foggy dawn toward the light. Creating movement with her simple yet ballet-like piano, and accentuated by simple orchestral elements, singer/songwriter (and Mercury contributor) Bacior sets the pace in these quieter and fiery moments. Then she draws the listener back with soothing and reassuring vocals. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

8 pm, Rontoms, free

Wild Arts Festival

A benefit for the Audubon Society of Oregon, featuring a silent auction, original bird-themed art from Northwest artists, an opportunity to meet highly acclaimed authors, and more.

10 am, Montgomery Park, $8

Mortified Portland: 10th Anniversary Show

Portland storytellers take to the stage to share stories from their adolescence that absolutely shouldn't be shared with anyone because the secondhand awkwardness and embarrassment could be hazardous to your sanity. For this 10th anniversary celebration, each show will feature a different line-up of Mortified performers from the past 10 years.

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16-23

Beethoven's Second Symphony

Nearly 200 years after Beethoven’s death, it remains truly astounding that history’s greatest composer couldn’t hear a damn thing for much of his life. Can you imagine a blind painter or a chef with no sense of smell reaching similar artistic heights? Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 was written while the young composer still had some of his hearing left but had entered a deep depression upon learning he would soon be fully deaf with no chance of recovery. In that sense, it should be seen as a definitive statement—a triumphant farewell to the world of sound, with all the grandeur and drama of which Beethoven was capable. That he would later top himself several times over with subsequent work means the Second has languished in relative obscurity, but its pleasures, from its gorgeous second movement to the playful agility of its fourth, should be evaluated on their own terms. The symphony, a high-water mark of the classical era, is counterbalanced by Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber and John Adams’ Absolute Jest, a concerto/string-quartet hybrid heavily influenced by Beethoven, featuring the esteemed St. Lawrence String Quartet from Canada. NED LANNAMANN

2 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $24-120, all ages

Justice for Sioux Z

Last year a water protector named Sioux Z was shot in the eye while at Standing Rock. This year Sioux Z will speak about historical trauma and healing along with several other Native leaders at this evening filled with ceremony, food, music, and conversation. Music includes hip-hop, dancehall, and roots reggae by Rising Buffalo Tribe, Mista Chief, and Burial Ground Society. Requested donation earns your entry and a frybread taco, though no one will be rejected for lack of funds. EMILLY PRADO

6 pm, PSU Native American Student & Community Center, $10

Sci-Fi Authorfest 11

Your chance to meet, mingle, and get books signed by authors such as Timothy Zahn, Brent Weeks, Daniel H. Wilson, Curtis C. Chen, Annie Bellet, Wendy Wagner, and over a dozen others.

4 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

"You can start by wiping that fucking dumb-ass smile off your rosy fucking cheeks. Then you can give me a fucking automobile—a fucking Datsun, a fucking Toyota, a fucking Mustang, a fucking Buick, four fucking wheels and a seat. And I really don't care for the way your company left me in the middle of fucking nowhere with fucking keys to a fucking car that isn't fucking there. And I really didn't care to fucking walk down a fucking highway and across a fucking runway to get back here to have you smile in my fucking face. I want a fucking car. Right. Fucking. Now."

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

