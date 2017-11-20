Things to Do Eat Thanksgiving!

Some of the city's best culinary minds take this opportunity to put their own delicious spin on maybe the foodiest holiday on the calendar. And not to knock your skills in the kitchen, but chances are pretty high they're gonna come up short compared to the chefs putting together menus at locations like Headwaters, Andina, Jackrabbit, Imperial and more. So why not let them put in the work for you, and just savor the meal as each course comes out and gets served up?

Alto Bajo Thanksgiving

A family-style dinner featuring two prix fixe menu options, one Mexican (including braised turkey in mole roko and calabaza rostizada), one traditional (roasted turkey and foie gras stuffing).

Andina Thanksgiving

A special three-course Peruvian prix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving, putting a South American spin on the traditional turkey dinner, with live jazz accompanying the meal.

Autumn Harvest Dinner

Virtuous Pie hosts this four-course dinner helping raise funds for Red Lodge Transition Services, with menu items including sweet potato and pecan cake, kobocha squash soup, mushroom duxelles roulade, and more. Plus you can bring your own beer and wine!

Dig a Pony Thanksgiving

Dig a Pony lays out a feast of funk for you to devour on the dance floor all night long, fueling your soul with sounds from Montel Spinozza's crates, drink specials from the bar, and free pie.

Doug Fir Thanksgiving

A first-come, first-served traditional Thanksgiving turkey-focused feast, with options for both vegetarian and vegan palates, too, with menu items including trimmed beans and acorn squash, sweet potato mash, pumpkin soup, baked zucchini, cauliflower steak, salt-and-pepper turkey, and more.

Headwaters' Grand Thanksgiving Buffet

Executive Chef Tim Eckard and James Beard chef Vitaly Paley collaborate to provide a thanksgiving feast that not only spans two floors, but the land and the sea, including offerings such as seared Coho salmon, options from the sea bar, turkey carving stations, house cured ham, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate opera cake, and much, much more.

Imperial Thanksgiving

Imperial puts their wood fire grill and rotisserie to work turning out an a la carte menu tuned to making your Thanksgiving meal an amazing feast, including a full turkey dinner, or options including duck meatballs, coal-roasted sweet potato, oyster and sausage stuffing, grilled halibut, and much more.

Jackrabbit Thanksgiving

Jackrabbit is the name of the restaurant, not a description of the centerpiece meal on the menu. No, Jackrabbit's three-course Thanksgiving dinner is a traditional one, with a charcuterie plate, steamed mussels, roasted halibut, pumpkin pie custard, and more available.

Thanksgiving Day at the OD

Welcome to the OD, bitch! They got hella turkey dinners, brah. Turkey for days, even. Dude, check it out: OG Caesar salad, herb roasted turkey or a turkey and ham combo plate! What? I know. Chess pie, bourbon pecan pie, mashed taters, all of it. Why cook at home when you can get cooked for at the OD? (OD is short for Original: Dinerant, btw. And BTW is short for by the way, by the way.)

Thanksgiving in the London Grill

Let the Benson be your holiday home for a few hours as you stuff yourself like a turkey, full of turkey, courtesy an assortment of three-course meals being offered up at the London Grill, with items including cider-brined turkey breast, roasted butternut squash, giblet gravy, mushroom soup with crispy prosciutto, and more.

Verde Cocina Thanksgiving Benefit

Verde Cocina opens its doors on Thanksgiving not only to provide families with the option of letting Noé and Anna Garnica cook up a feast for you (a feast that can and will accomodate paleo, vegetarian, and vegan diets), but to help out the Oregon Food Bank, with 100% of the proceeds going to the organization.

Thanksgiving Experience at Urban Farmer

Executive Chef Matt Christianson wants anyone who feels like passing on that whole "cooking a Thanksgiving feast" thing to come hang out with him in the farmhouse-style pantry at Urban Farmer and enjoy his feast instead, with menu items including pull-apart onion rolls and farmers cheese, cauliflower steak, crab cakes, pork saltimbocca, turkey, sweet potato pie, and more.

Thanksgiving Supper at Verdigris

Verdigris offers up a traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving—chances are if you have a fond memory of a classic dish, chef Johnny Nunn's got a delicious version of it waiting for you on his menu.