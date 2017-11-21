Things to Do Tuesday! 8 Things to Do for November 21

Gary Numan, Me Not You

It’s silly how some artists get called one-hit wonders because of a hit single or music video. No one exemplifies this more than Gary Numan, whose 1979 single “Cars” was a Top 10 hit and has been covered, sampled, and used in numerous films. But Numan has also released, and continues to release, records that are as adventurous as his brilliant 1979 solo debut, The Pleasure Principle. He’s influenced the likes of Trent Reznor for his early use of synthesizers, as well as many metal musicians, due to his keen sense of darkness and dread. Numan’s early records are spotless—the perfect blend of futuristic sounds with live drums and bass. It may have taken some time before he got the recognition he deserves, but that’s never slowed him down. Twenty-one records in, and Numan’s part of the future he helped create almost four decades ago. MARK LORE

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $30, all ages

Sound + Vision

For those who love great music for the low, low price of FREE, check out the Mercury’s regular Sound + Vision shows—this month featuring the dark, energetic honky-tonk of Portland’s the Lonesome Billies, who bring a decidedly punk attitude to their C&W bangers. Also on tap: Plastic Cactus, whose desert-tinged psych surf will add a buoyant, yet mysterious mood to the evening’s FREE proceedings. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, free

Rivercity Podcast Federation: Live Podcast Double Feature

Portland's very own podcasting network, the Rivercity Podcast Federation, presents a double feature live taping. On the agenda for tonight: A special edition episode of Carolyn Main's Pitch, Please, co-starring comics creator Alex Robinson (Box Office Poison), who also co-hosts the successful podcast Star Wars Minute. Following that is Reboot, Reuse, Recycle hosted by Chris Khatami and Kyle McCormick, about great films and their (maybe not-so) great remakes.

8 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free

Laura Veirs, Shelley Short

This bill features two of the city’s greatest singer/songwriters: Laura Veirs and Shelley Short. Last year, Veirs released the debut LP of her supergroup with Neko Case and k.d. lang, case/lang/veirs, an astonishingly beautiful orchestral folk record that pulls from each woman’s unique musical strengths. And Short released one of the best local records of 2017, Pacific City. Its opening track, “Death,” is an existential ballad set to a waltzing acoustic-guitar melody and inspired by a harrowing drive Short made along the Oregon Coast one stormy night. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Doug Fir, $14-16

Hibou

Feather-light and sugar-glazed, the music of Hibou (Seattle musician and ex-Craft Spells drummer Peter Michel) acts like a washcloth dipped in ice water and gently placed on your forehead. DAVE SEGAL

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $12-15

What Now?

For the second year in a row What Now will provide Portlanders with an evening chockfull of amazing speakers and established (and emerging) organizations fighting to support community members at all intersections. This event is perfect for those seeking a crash course in numerous local groups that have been doing work far before 45 was elected. EMILLY PRADO

4 pm, Revolution Hall, $5-50, all ages

Iron Chic, Off With their Heads, Rvivr

Long Island DIY punk mainstays Iron Chic return to Portland for an all-ages show supporting their acclaimed new full-length, You Can't Stay Here. Like-minded Minneapolis-based punk and melodic hardcore outfit Off With Their Heads split the co-headlined bill, with Olympia's Rvivr getting things underway.

6 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $15, all ages

Bill McKibben

The environmental activist, author, and founder of 350.org reads from Radio Free Vermont, his debut novel about a group of activists who set out to disrupt the state of Vermont with their own eccentric brand of resistance.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

