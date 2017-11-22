Things to Do Wednesday! 9 Things to Do for November 22

Tori Amos

Renowned singer/songwriter Tori Amos brings her mezzo-soprano vocal range and classically trained piano chops through the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall for the Portland stop on a North American tour supporting her fifteenth studio album, Native Invader.

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-79.50

Made in Oregon

The Helium opens its doors to this showcase not just of local comedians, but something even rarer: local comedians who are actually from here. Hosted by Andie Main, the night will feature stand-up sets from Caitlin Weierhauser, Dan Weber, Amanda Arnold, Chris Johnson, Robbie Pankow, and Dylan Jenkins.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Mic Capes

It’s become pretty clear Mic Capes' is going places, so you may as well enjoy him live while he’s cheap. For the lucky souls who do show up, you’re gonna hear these “Razor Tongue” bars loud and clear. JENNI MOORE

5 pm, White Owl Social Club, free

Testify: Pre-Thanksgiving Dance Party

A pre-Thanksgiving installment of the recurring R&B and hip-hop oriented dance party, featuring sets from DJs Jene & Shira (of XRAY.FM's Everyday Mixtapes), Plant Daddy, and DJ Honest John

9 pm, Holocene, free

Flying Lotus, Seven Davis Jr, PBDY

The martial arts mixmaster Flying Lotus (AKA Steven Ellison) has a gift for electronic music that spins a Rubik's Cube of different styles. Catch the jazz-cat chameleon tonight, in what's sure to be a trippy show of electronica, rhymes, and beats. COURTNEY FERGUSON

8:30 pm, Roseland, $28.50-40

Re-run Theater: Black Adder Fest II

The Hollywood’s tribute to classic television. This month: Mr. Bean's snide ride through British history, AKA Black Adder, home to some of the bleakest, most cutting satire ever broadcast on the BBC, leavened with more basic (but still hilarious) punnery and silliness. Between each of the three episodes on the big screen tonight will be a collection of "too-naughty-for-American-TV" ads, which are basically just a bunch of crass dick jokes but because there's a British accent involved, they're about 12 percent more classy. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Jive Turkey Thanksgiving Disco Dance Party

DJ Gregarious manhandles platters of a different kind, spinning the best of the boogie for those who choose their Thanksgiving feasts to take the form of the funk.

9 pm, The Spare Room, $5 w/ a can of food, $7 w/out

Bethlehem Steel, Floating Room, Lubec, World Record Winner

Brooklyn indie rock trio Bethlehem Steel share the Know stage with some of the city's finest for the Portland stop on a tour supporting their new Exploding In Sound Records-issued full-length, Party Naked Forever.

8 pm, The Know

Lady Bird

Watching Lady Bird is kind of like reopening your high school yearbook for the first time in years, wincing and smiling in equal measure. Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut is sweet, tragic, and sentimental, which is exactly how a coming-of-age movie should be. CIARA DOLAN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!