Things to Do Friday! 10 Things to Do for November 24

ALL OF THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Look at you, still belching up yesterday’s bird. You disgust even yourself, but things are looking up. This year the holidays will not unspool themselves in an even, twinkling path of mirth and goodwill. No, this is the year to frontload the whole damn thing. Today you’ll hit three of the city’s premier holiday lighting events in succession, in the process experiencing the joys—and, yes, the disappointments—of 1,000 concurrent Christmases/Hanukkahs/Kwanzaas/whatevers. Start with tthe tree lighting festivities at Pioneer Courthouse Square, and feel your heart fill. Move onto the Winter Wonderland lights extravaganza at Portland International Raceway. Probably there will be multicolored dinosaurs wrought of LED strands. Your heart is becoming uncomfortably full. Last, you’re headed to the Oregon Zoo, where ZooLights has also just opened. Your heart is straining with joy at the ticket stand. You are on the ground, twitching and flopping with goodwill, by the time you hit the Primate Forest. The Orangutans judge you. It is worth it. DIRK VANDERHART

Various Locations, click... well, click the links up there for more information.

King Black Acid, Ezza Rose, Rob Wynia

In the 1990s, Daniel Riddle released a handful of albums under the name King Black Acid, adding his unhurried brand of cinematic psych-rock to the fertile local scene. In the years since, Riddle has kept busy playing shows and composing lots of music for TV and film, but his newest release—Super Beautiful Magic, out on Cavity Search Records—is his first full-length since 2000’s Loves a Long Song. It’s a very welcome return. When all is said and done, Super Beautiful Magic sounds a bit like a cross between the Flaming Lips and the Polyphonic Spree, but with the silliness stripped out and only the freaky, fluttery beauty left behind. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Portland Cello Project: Tribute to OK Computer

The Portland Cello Project and special guests Patti King (The Shins, Radiation City) and Adam Shearer (Weinland, The Alialujah Choir) celebrate the 20th anniversary of Radiohead's seminal 1997 album by performing a pair of tribute shows featuring some thoughtfully arranged compositions from Cello Project members Diane Chaplin and Kevin Jackson.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $20, all ages

Grandfather, Mom Jeans, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Kississippi, Snow Roller

Since releasing their 2016 debut, Best Buds, self-proclaimed “stoned pop-rock” band Mom Jeans have taken the underground rock world by storm. They quickly blew up on Reddit’s emo thread, largely due to their refreshing, poppy approach to the genre. Mom Jeans have already gone on three national tours, signed to Los Angeles independent label SideOneDummy Records (home of artists like Jeff Rosenstock, AJJ, PUP, Rozwell Kid), and started prepping their sophomore album. DELANEY MOTTER

6:30 pm, American Legion Local 134, $5, all ages

Gospel Brunch

Jackrabbit chef Chris DiMinno presents a southern-inspired brunch, along with a special cocktail menu crafted specially for the occasion. Grammy nominated recording artist Julianne R. Johnson, organist Mark Hardy, and the Inspiration Ensemble of the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church of Portland will also be on hand to provide some world-class entertainment while you dine.

11 am, 1 pm, Jackrabbit PDX, $60

Con Bro Chill

Self-described "power party pop" band Con Bro Chill bring their colorful blend of synthpop, EDM, and party-rock back to the Wonder Ballroom for a hometown headlining show.

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $13-15

Body Academics, Sweeping Exits, Over

Body Academics likes to stretch pop music into strange, weird forms you don't normally hear pop bent into. Catch up with them tonight when they headline the Tonic Lounge to celebrate the release of their new cassette, Delicious Moments.

9 pm, Tonic Lounge, $7

Black Friday on the Dark Side

Duck out of the consumerist tsunami of "deals" and surf the dark waves of delicious ales at Ecliptic, with a six-beer taster tray, beer cocktails, discounts on bottles, and specials from Chef Michael Molitor.

11 am, Ecliptic Brewing

Nervous & the Kid, Bony Chanterelle, Charlie Moses

Local quintet Nervous & the Kid bring their psych-tinged indie folk and pop to the Secret Society stage.

9 pm, The Secret Society, $10

Phil Knight Invitational

You don’t have to give a shit about Phil Knight’s 80th birthday to attend the shindig being held in its honor. For three glorious days this week, the Moda Center will forget the up-and-down play of its home team and welcome some of the best college basketball players in the country. This 16-team tournament has the Oregon Ducks, and lame-yet-dominant squads like Duke and North Carolina. My opinion? Root for Michigan State. DIRK VANDERHART

Nov 24-26, Rose Quarter, $30-240, all ages

