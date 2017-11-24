Things to Do Sunday! 7 Things to Do for November 26

Girls Gone Mild: A Stand-Up Brunch

It’s the Sunday after Thanksgiving, and you need two things: brunch and a laugh. Lucky you, the comedic geniuses at the Siren Theater have you covered with Girls Gone Mild: a stand up comedy brunch! Enjoy post-Turkey day mimosas, bellinis, or champagne (as well as continental breakfast selections) as you hoot with laughter over some A+ standup comedy from Lez Stand Up’s Kirsten Kuppenbender, the hilarious Laura Ann Whitley, and 2016 Mercury Undisputable Genius of Comedy Jason Traeger. Plus more surprising surprises! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

noon, Siren Theater, $15-18

Candace, Genders, Hands In

Tonight Candace celebrates the release of a new 7-inch that features two gold-toned dream-pop tracks. “Horizon” unfurls at the molasses-slow pace of Megafaun’s sleepy folk ballads—it’s all dreamy guitars, warm bass, near-whispered lyrics, and psychedelic effects that call to mind early mornings on the road. “Greys” is louder and spaced-out, echoing shoegaze that evokes the gentle chaos of crashing waves. Both songs are lovely, which isn’t surprising considering Candace’s musical output (last year the Portland band released its excellent debut LP, New Future). They’ll be joined by local scene veterans Genders and Hands In. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Rontoms, free

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Wes Anderson’s adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl story was the film that caused everyone to simultaneously realize all his previous films were quirky stop-motion shoebox diorama comedies. It’s just that he was limiting himself by making them with actual people. Remove the limitation, and you wind up with the most charming, warm, and funny entry in his filmography. BOBBY ROBERTS

2 pm, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium

Ice Princess, The Secret Ceremony, Polygris

A band of hooded druids who possess solid chops that equal the vocals of their possessed leader, the Ice Princess—a half-dark/half-light nymph-witch with an impressive vocal range. For proof, check out "Eternal Night" on Bandcamp and revel in the rock. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, The Know

The Portland Ballet

The Portland State University Orchestra provides the sounds that propel the Portland Ballet back and forth across the stage through performances of The Enchanted Toyshop and Tourbillon.

1 pm, 5 pm, PSU Lincoln Performance Hall, $5-35

A Pops Holiday

Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik and vocalist Ashley Brown (Broadway’s Mary Poppins) lead the Oregon Symphony and the Pacific Youth Choir through a set of time-tested carols and holiday melodies.

2 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23-110, all ages

The Secret of NIMH

Were it not for NIMH, the world of feature film animation might not still exist. In 1982, Disney was a clumsy, confused beast that couldn’t score a hit to save its life, despite its near-monopoly on children’s entertainment. Enter filmmaker Don Bluth—or rather, exit Bluth, in a frustrated huff, from Disney, along with a whole squad of talented animators sick of the rut they were stuck in. They grabbed a weird, gently moody little sci-fi/fantasy story for kids and let their ambitions run wild all over it—and kicked Disney’s ass with a beautifully animated adventure about a brave mom trying to take care of her kids. Not only did this success allow for new voices in animation to be heard, it forced Disney to fight for its crown. The animation renaissance of the ‘90s? You can thank Mrs. Brisby for that. BOBBY ROBERTS

2 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!