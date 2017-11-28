Things to Do Tuesday! 7 Things to Do for November 28

Jane Lynch

The award-winning actor, comedian, and singer brings her unique Christmas show to Portland for a night of sentimental holiday favorites shot through with Lynch's comedic sensibilities.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $49-150

Strange Ranger, Little Star, Surfer Rosie, Floating Room

Heads up bargain hunters—Occidental Brewing and Mississippi Studios latest installment of the recurring Sweet 'n' Local showcase might be the best deal you’ll come across all year. While a four-band bill might seem like overkill to some, getting the chance to catch an array of Portland’s finest indie rock and pop acts without turning your pockets inside out makes this one well worth arriving early for. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Words

Renowned party monster Bill Murray joins forces with cellist Jan Vogler for a rare live appearance at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Murray will lend his undeniable charm to American songs, poetry, and prose, all set to chamber music played by a backing band rounded out by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $50-150, all ages

Grindhouse Film Festival: Alligator

Before screenwriter John Sayles was known as the lyrical, incisive, and insightful scribe behind some of the most human films of the ‘80s and ‘90s (Eight Men Out, Passion Fish, Lone Star, The Secret of Roan Inish) he was something of a grindhouse wunderkind, churning out quick ‘n’ dirty schlock scripts that—despite being intended as low-budget genre ripoffs—managed to maintain a grasp on something resembling art. His first film was the mean-spirited Jaws riff Piranha, and he followed that up two years later with... a bigger, more ambitious Jaws riff, starring Robert Forster as a cop who descends into the Chicago sewers to face a giant man-eating mutant alligator. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Com Truise, Christopher Willits

Prodigious New Jersey-based synth waver Com Truise (presumably an android of Scientology) is futurebeat progstep for the computer age. Equal parts Giorgio Moroder and Boards of Canada, sci-fi and psychedelia, it's analog as fuck, and replete with enough side-chained Linn drums and stuttering NES squelches to properly inflate your cerebellum. CHRIS CANTINO

10 pm, 45 East, $17

The Used, Glassjaw

The long-running emo rock act out of Orem, Utah return to Portland for a headlining show supporting their latest studio album, The Canyon. Long Island-hailing post-hardcore pioneers Glassjaw provide support.

8 pm, Roseland, $31-47

Jaclyn Friedman, Andi Zeisler

Boston-hailing writer, activist, and feminist Jaclyn Friedman reads from Unscrewed, her new book examining how the anxiety and fears felt by women in the world are byproducts of our toxic culture. Friedman will be joined in conversation by Andi Zeisler, cofounder of Bitch Media and author of We Were Feminists Once.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!