Why We March

Gabriel Green

The Mercury on Why Revolting Against Trump’s Presidency Is the Most Moral Thing to Do Right Now

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

That’s the reason given from Trump supporters across the country in a sad attempt to explain why they voted for the most clearly inexperienced president in our nation’s history. Not because he denigrates Mexicans, has admitted to sexually assaulting women, disrespects the Black Lives Matter movement, promotes isolationism, and has lied (and has been caught lying) to an extensive and baffling degree. These supporters were so supposedly concerned about the economy that they claim they were forced to put these other concerns aside to vote for a candidate they didn’t believe in. Their shame is obvious—hence the overwhelming majority of polls that had Hillary Clinton in the lead. They were too ashamed by their vote to admit it.

And they should be ashamed. They placed “the economy”—and their own perceived well-being—over the rights of women (their own mothers, sisters, daughters), over historically marginalized groups like Mexicans, sexual assault victims, blacks, and LGBTQs. What they did is the epitome of selfishness, the ultimate immorality. They chose wealth they will never get, sacrificing the safety of fellow human beings.

If you’re curious why we’re marching, and supporting those who choose non-violence and refuse to accept Donald Trump as our president? That’s why. Because even though the election is over, we will not let Trump or his supporters off the hook. We want the world to see and remember their shame. —WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY, editor-in-chief