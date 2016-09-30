Lez Stand Up: Pumpkin Spice Edition

I fucking love Lez Stand Up. Not only is it one of the city’s absolute best queer-friendly comedy showcases, it’s one of the city’s best comedy shows, full stop. There’s a reason the ladies of Lez Stand Up sell out shows without trying: They’re really fucking funny, and when they fill a room, having people who aren’t straight white dudes on the bill isn’t a tokenizing afterthought. It’s the whole point. Hooray! MEGAN BURBANK

Sept 30, Siren Theater, 8pm, $10

Trevor Noah

The South African comedian takes a break from his hosting duties at The Daily Show to hit the road with his stand-up routine.

Sept 30, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $35-55

The Siren’s 1st Birthday

A party for what has very quickly become one of the most vibrant-and-vital centers for stand-up and improv in Portland's nationally-recognized comedy community, with proceeds from a silent auction going towards new chairs for the theater. With live music, a no-host bar, door prizes, and more.

Oct 1, Siren Theater, 8pm

The Big Coen’cident

A longform improvisation showcase built on the legendary filmography of the Coen Brothers.

Oct 1, Brody Theater, 7:30pm, $9-12