Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

The HUMP! Film Festival has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005. The festival features short dirty movies—each less than five minutes—all created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity.

6:30 pm, 9 pm, Revolution Hall, $2-25

Dia de Los Muertos: Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Y la Bamba, Savila

It’s easy to be uneasy about too-white Portland dressing itself up in the pageantry of a Mexican holiday for dead ancestors, but Holocene’s Day of the Dead party—in its sixth year—has consistently done the thing right. This year’s celebration features Orquestra Pacifico Tropical and Y La Bamba, and there’s a procession from Sunnyside down to the venue. You’re even encouraged to get all painted up! Just do it respectfully. DIRK VANDERHART Part of Tender Loving Empire's All Together Festival.

8 pm, Holocene, $10

Odesza, Sofi Tukker, Kasbo

The rise of Odesza has been quietly stunning. In an era when musical acts—from Vampire Weekend to the Lumineers to G-Eazy to Sturgill Simpson—catch a web-fueled wave of popularity and go from small or mid-sized venue to huge concert hall in a matter of months, this Seattle-based electro-pop duo has experienced a next-level surge of success. As for the music, Odesza's glitchy, hyper-melodic pop makes heavy use of ethereal vocal samples and generally sounds like a gorgeous sunrise in a groggy, glittery futureworld. Or something like that. I may not know how to describe it, but Odesza has clearly figured it out. BEN SALMON

7:30 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $43-119

6SLACK, Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari Da Kid

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Ricardo Valdez Valentine, AKA 6LACK, brings his Daze of the Dead Tour to Portland for an all-ages show at the Crystal Ballroom. Miami-hailing R&B singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio and Bronx born rapper Sy Ari Da Kid provide support.

9 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $29.50-35, all ages

Live Wire! Radio

The latest installment of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show features appearances from bestselling authors Cheryl Strayed and Baratunde Thurston. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-35

Wonderstruck

An advance screening of Todd Haynes' latest, based on the novel by Brian Selznick and starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Millicent Simmonds. Haynes and Simmonds will be in attendance for a post-film Q&A; tickets range from $25-100, with the money going toward financial aid for students attending Southeast Portland's Tucker Maxon School, which "teaches deaf and hearing children to listen, talk, learn, and achieve excellence together."

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Lee "Scratch" Perry, Subatomic Sound System

In Lee “Scratch” Perry’s 60-year career, he’s helped pioneer reggae music (famously producing the first two Wailers albums to leave Jamaica), as well as dub music, sampling, and the concept of using a mixing board as an instrument. Few artists can claim to have had such a broad impact—his work has influenced generations of dub/reggae artists, home recording experimenters, down-tempo producers, hip-hop artists, and post-punk bands. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

9 pm, Dantes, $20

Karl Blau, Barry Walker Jr.

Hot on the heels of last year's gorgeous country-western-inspired album Introducing Karl Blau, the Anacortes, Washington-hailing singer/songwriter returns to the Turn! Turn! Turn! stage to share songs off his forthcoming solo album, Out Her Space.

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

