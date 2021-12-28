Now Hiring: A Full-Time Arts & Culture Editor with the Portland Mercury!

Fly_dragonfly / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Sponsored ‘Tis the Season to be Saving Tetra Cannabis is making this holiday season merry and bright with a string of amazing December deals.

The Mercury has some bittersweet/exciting news to share. Our beloved arts & culture editor Blair Stenvick, who for more than three years has been with the Mercury during our darkest and most joyous hours, is leaving us to become the new communications manager for Basic Rights Oregon—and dammit! As sad as we are, we are absolutely thrilled for them and know Blair will have a lifetime of success! We consider ourselves blessed for every hour they've spent with us, sharing their boundless creativity, smarts, and joy, all the while making us a better team.Thanks for everything, and we adore ya!

Mushy stuff aside, with Blair's departure we now have an exciting opportunity that just might be just perfect... for YOU. The Mercury is now hiring a full-time ARTS & CULTURE EDITOR! This is an extremely rare opportunity, since people who join the Mercury tend to stay with us for a long, fun time. Check out our job listing below to see if you... or an equally smart person you know... would be a good fit! DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS FRIDAY, JANUARY 14.



