Hey good friends! The Mercury has some bittersweet/exciting news to share. Our beloved arts & culture editor Blair Stenvick, who for more than three years has been with the Mercury during our darkest and most joyous hours, is leaving us to become the new communications manager for Basic Rights Oregon—and dammit! As sad as we are, we are absolutely thrilled for them and know Blair will have a lifetime of success! We consider ourselves blessed for every hour they've spent with us, sharing their boundless creativity, smarts, and joy, all the while making us a better team. BEST OF LUCK, BLAIR! Thanks for everything, and we adore ya!
Mushy stuff aside, with Blair's departure we now have an exciting opportunity that just might be just perfect... for YOU. The Mercury is now hiring a full-time ARTS & CULTURE EDITOR! This is an extremely rare opportunity, since people who join the Mercury tend to stay with us for a long, fun time. Check out our job listing below to see if you... or an equally smart person you know... would be a good fit! DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS FRIDAY, JANUARY 14.
HELP WANTED: ARTS & CULTURE EDITOR
The Portland Mercury is currently looking a full-time ARTS & CULTURE EDITOR to join our small, dynamic, hard-working editorial staff. As an online media company, the Mercury is looking for a digital-savvy writer/editor filled with passion, hustle, and the desire to share their love for—and critiques of—the Portland arts, performance, music, film, and food scene. This is an excellent position for a passionate, engaging writer with a background or deep knowledge of the aforementioned subjects and who believes a strong arts scene makes for a stronger city. A degree in journalism isn't required, but possessing basic reporting chops is very helpful!
Qualified applicants should possess the following:
• Snappy, smart writing paired with a passion for digging deep into the arts scene (including books, theater, visual art, comics, comedy, dance, music, film, and more). While you don’t need to be an expert in all fields, respecting and being interested in all forms of culture, from highbrow to low, is necessary.
• Previous editing experience (working in an arts-related field or having management skills are a definite plus).
• Must be extremely organized and able to write reviews, report on breaking arts news, and manage freelancers. Also must have a demonstrated ability to devise and execute fresh story ideas with little to no hand-holding.
• An ability and desire to build relationships within the art and culture community.
• Exceptional grammar and style skills, and the ability to proofread your colleagues' work.
• Familiarity with major social media platforms.
• And of course: enthusiasm, professionalism, people skills, and a good sense of humor!
Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage people of color, members of the LGTBQ+ community, and women to consider this position.
Again, this is a full-time position with a starting annual salary range of $39,000-$43,000, depending on experience and/or your particular super power. Working remotely remains in the cards for the moment, but we hope to return to an office setting in the first part of 2022. In the meantime, we will provide you with a laptop and WiFi stipend. Other benefits include paid time off (holidays, vacation, sick), medical, dental, and vision plan, SIMPLE IRA with match, Employee Assistance Program, and annual salary review. Applicants should live in the Portland metro area, or have the ability to relocate for the job. Interested applicants should send us a résumé, links or PDFs to at least three published pieces, and a cover letter that won't bore us to death. Email everything to artseditorjob@portlandmercury.com, with “Arts Editor Position” in the subject line.
Support The Portland Mercury
Deadline for applications: Friday, January 14, 2022.
We are an equal opportunity employer.