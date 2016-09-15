A Black Portland Family Says an Assailant Pepper Sprayed Kids, Hurled a Racial Epithet

The block where the assault occurred. Google Street View

A black Portland family says they were accosted in Northeast Portland this week by a cyclist who used a racial slur as he shot pepper spray at three children.

The incident near NE Killingsworth and 9th, details of which have been circulating on social media, was officially confirmed this morning by the Portland Police Bureau in a news release.

The bureau would not release a police report on the incident, citing an open investigation, but says Patricia Garner, 62, and her daughter Foia Frazer, 32, were getting Frazer's 12, 11, and 7-year-old kids in the car on Tuesday when a white or Hispanic man on a bike rolled past.

"The suspect turned around northbound, riding back by the car and sprayed the kids with pepper spray," the release says. "Garner reported to police that the man yelled a racial epithet at them as he pepper sprayed the kids then rode away."

The children were treated at the scene.

The release continues: "The victims described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s, 5'9" tall, 160 pounds, wearing black spandex-style bicycle clothing and a grey and black helmet. The suspect was riding a road-style bicycle (not a mountain bike), with a white box on the back of the bicycle."

After the incident, Frazer apparently found the white box that had been on the man's bike, but police say it "contained various tools but no identifying information."

Update, 1:45 pm: Neighbor Laurel Carrasco tells the Mercury that one of the children, a 12-year-old boy, was in fact transported to the hospital after the assault.

"The fumes coming off the child were enough to choke one of the doctors," says Carrasco, who said both Frazer and Garner told her about the incident. "He had to have several milk cloths put on him and eventually had to be sedated."

Carrasco is also stressing that the family says there was not a verbal altercation the led up to the assault. "He said, 'How are you guys doing?' One of them said, 'Fine,'" Carrasco says. "These are kids who were just loaded up into the car at their grandma's house."

Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Simpson says he can't confirm a child didn't go to the hospital, only that he didn't travel there by ambulance, according to the police report.

"He may have gone," Simpson says. He adds that cops are trying to learn more about the moments ahead of the incident.

"We want to know more about the interaction to the extent there was an interaction between the suspect and kids," Simpson says.

Original post:

Just got sent this from Portland, Oregon.



They are distraught. The kids had to be hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/QSu68j6qUP

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 15, 2016



Police are treating the report as a "bias crime," the same class of crime prosecutors filed this week against a white supremacist gang member who ran down a black teen in Gresham on August 10.

