Check Out These Pics from the Mercury's "Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy" Event!

Guys! If you were in attendance at Friday night's SOLD OUT performance of the "Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy" at Revolution Hall, congratulations! Because you had a freaking terrific time. What a show that was! All of our local comedic geniuses—including Bri Pruett, Alex Falcone, Nariko Ott, Jason Traeger, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Katie Nguyen, Mohanad S. Elshieky, Marcus Coleman, Phil Schallberger, the Aces, The Liberators, Bang + Burn, and the Doubleclicks—absolutely killed it, and it was a great opportunity to see all this fantastic Portland talent in one place.

[Psst! Want to see more Mercury sponsored comedy? Don't miss the new I, Anonymous comedy show debuting tonight at The Secret Society, starring Undisputable Geniuses Bri Pruett and Nariko Ott! Get tix here.]

Here are some undisputably great pics from the Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy show!

Host Wm. Steven Humphrey introducing another great act. John Breen

Bri Pruett with Jason Traeger and Katie Nguyen Mercury Instagram

@nariko_ott doing some legit Taco Bell material at the Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy!

Mohanad Elshieky collapses in joy after his undisputably great performance. Jason Traeger

Shelley McLendon and Michael Fetters of The Aces chilling backstage. Mercury Instagram

Did we mention the entire show was videotaped? Katie Nguyen works her magic. Jason Traeger

Roof toppin' it with the Aces, Bang + Burn, and the Doubleclicks John Breen

Phil Schallberger slaying with his multimedia spectaculaaaar! #alternative #comedy #weirdo #favorite #comicscomic

Bri Pruett on the rooftop with.. LOOK OUT! BEHIND YOU! IT'S ALEX FALCONE!