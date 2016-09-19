Guys! If you were in attendance at Friday night's SOLD OUT performance of the "Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy" at Revolution Hall, congratulations! Because you had a freaking terrific time. What a show that was! All of our local comedic geniuses—including Bri Pruett, Alex Falcone, Nariko Ott, Jason Traeger, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Katie Nguyen, Mohanad S. Elshieky, Marcus Coleman, Phil Schallberger, the Aces, The Liberators, Bang + Burn, and the Doubleclicks—absolutely killed it, and it was a great opportunity to see all this fantastic Portland talent in one place.
[Psst! Want to see more Mercury sponsored comedy? Don't miss the new I, Anonymous comedy show debuting tonight at The Secret Society, starring Undisputable Geniuses Bri Pruett and Nariko Ott! Get tix here.]
Here are some undisputably great pics from the Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy show!
LET'S DO IT AGAIN NEXT YEAR!