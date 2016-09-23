UPDATED: Protest Today at KGW Following Insensitive Interview About Sexual Assault Survivors

From the now deleted KGW interview with Joel Magid Doug Brown

UPDATE 1 pm: Another protest against KGW has been scheduled for "2 pm-whenever" outside of the KGW studios on SW 15th and Jefferson. More info on that here.

In case you missed it, local news station KGW conducted an insensitive (and journalistically questionable) interview with Portland musician Joel Magid who last month posted on Facebook that he sexually assaulted someone. KGW reporter Chris Willis conducted the 20 minute interview (now taken off the site), and without speaking to the victim, or hearing her side of the story, made some disturbing assumptions about her. From Mercury reporter Doug Brown's Twitter feed:



2- here's how @ChrisWillisKGW framed a question to Joel Magid, about a woman who's long said he raped her: "These crazy claims" pic.twitter.com/gm1I6exmX4

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) September 22, 2016

This is only one example from the interview, check out lots more (along with context) here. If you'd like to read a transcript of the deleted video, go here.

Needless to say, a lot of people are infuriated by this interview, and according to this Facebook post there will be a protest against KGW outside their studio at noon today at Pioneer Square. From the post:

This isn't just about the continued pass on the rape culture in Portland. This really is about devaluation of human lives. The very foundation of causes like black lives matter, or standing up to Muslimophobia.

We intend to send a message... this can not, will not be tolerated.

More info on this protest here.

