Last night saw the first presidential debate of the 2016 election. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and GOP opponent Donald Trump laid out their competing ideas for the U.S.A.—what's going wrong and who can do more about it.

All eyes were on the debate, if trends on social media are any indication. #DebateNight was the top Twitter trend in the United States for hours leading up to and then following the show. A look at GoogleTrends shows a spike in search interest for both candidates, though more so for Clinton. And what issues did viewers Google during the debate?

A look at the transcript of last night's debate shows no mention of abortion by either candidate. "Immigration" was uttered once, when Trump said wrongly that he had been endorsed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency, which did not do that.

Policing was a top issue for search. Both candidates acknowledged the need for restoring trust between police and communities, but neither presented specific means as to how, as a president, they would facilitate such restoration. The two also disagreed on stop-and-frisk policies, which Clinton denounced but Trump praised.

Reactions to his comments were swift:



Even Gary Johnson, who Dan Savage called a "moron", joined to criticize Trump's comments:


As the debate segued into the topic of race, Trump insisted that he had developed "very, very good relationships over the last little while with the African-American community" and defended racist rental policies at his properties.




Women's issues weren't brought up during the debate, but Clinton did find a way to provide some neat excerpts of past Trump comments about women and women in the workplace—including a particularly damning reference to a former Miss Universe winner, who Trump has called "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Houskeeping":


Trump's response later (for real):



Who "won"? There's little consensus among people with Opinions. #TrumpWon is a top trend on Twitter right now, but its associated tweets are actually critical of his performance:



Even Trump himself says:


Where to go from here:


Two debates remain between the two candidates. Stranger staffers will live-blog both. Until then, read a recap of our thoughts and analyses of last night here.