Developer/Horse-Cop Booster Bob Ball Is Now Defending Elected Sheriffs

They've been largely unheralded to date, but you might want to know you'll be voting on a series of changes to the Multnomah County charter this November.

It's not entirely electrifying subject matter: One measure [PDF] would extend term limits for elected officials in the county, from two consecutive terms to three. Another [PDF] would allow an elected to run for Multnomah County Chair without having to resign their position to do so.

The most interesting by far? A measure that could see the Multnomah County Sheriff go from an elected position to an appointed one beginning in 2019. It would mean that every-four-year elections for sheriff (at least for sheriffs not beset by scandal) that have frequently featured few candidates would be scrapped, and that the Multnomah County Commission would instead make the hire, similar to how the Portland police chief is selected.

And it turns out there might be some money coming into this race. Portland developer Bob Ball has filed a formal opposition committee to the appointed sheriff measure, calling it "Don't Surrender Your Voice."

The committee hasn't reported a single campaign contribution to date, but Ball's involvement suggests that's only temporary. He's been a leading voice in past years for keeping the Portland Police Bureau's horse cops, and even helped cobble together private money to prop up the mounted patrol in a bad budget year. And he's run or assisted in past campaigns aimed at changing Portland's style of governance.

Ball didn't want to talk to the Mercury on the record about his nascent campaign, but it appears he's got backup. Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill confirms he's on board with keeping an elected sheriff. And current Sheriff Mike Reese—who was named former Sheriff Dan Staton's successor after Staton retired amid scandal, and who is the only person running to fill out Staton's term—also thinks appointing a sheriff is problematic. (Reese and Ball are familiar with one another after Ball's mounted patrol activity.)

The argument over whether the county sheriff should be appointed or elected might seem obvious given the embarrassing problems that dogged Staton earlier this year, but in fact the debate arose before much of that came to light. Multnomah County actually appointed its sheriff for more than a decade in the '60s and '70s, before reverting back to elections (which are by far the most common means of picking a sheriff in the US).

But there are valid arguments on both sides of the issue. Proponents of an elected sheriff say the job is more relatable and accountable to constituents when elected. Opponents say an appointed sheriff can be picked from qualifying candidates all over the country (they're currently subject to a residency requirement here) and can be kept on a tighter leash.

The debate is fraught enough that the charter review committee that referred the ballot measure was nearly deadlocked, voting 7-5 to refer it, with one member abstaining.