Here's How Portland's Draft Police Body Camera Policy Stacks Up Against Other Cities'

In this week's Mercury, we took a look at the city's draft policy [PDF] for police body cameras, and highlighted portions of the policy that deserve particular scrutiny as the effort goes forward.

We also wanted to compare Portland's nascent policy to body camera laws in other cities. So we got in touch with Washington, DC-based consulting firm Upturn, which in August released an audit of more than 40 cities' programs, and graded them on eight factors based on civil rights principles agreed on by dozens of organizations.

In partnership with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Upturn rated cities on whether:

•laws were transparent and accessible.

•officers had limited discretion on when they can press record

•victims and witnesses are duly protected

•cops are prohibited from viewing footage before a report

•departments are required to delete footage that doesn't capture anything of note

•there are safeguards against tampering

•complaining citizens can access the recordings

•biometric technology like facial recognition is limited

Cities that met expectations for a given category got a green check mark. If the expectations were partly met, they got a yellow circle. Policies that didn't address the factors or had bad policy got a red X. It looks like this.



The Mercury wondered how Portland's policy stacked up. It didn't do great.

The draft policy met expectations in just two categories, according to Upturn's Miranda Bogen. One category received a yellow circle. The rest got Xs.

At least one of those is a bit unfair. Portland's body camera policy doesn't specifically address biometric technology because it doesn't have to—the state's body camera law already prohibits it. Bogen said that doesn't matter.

"Because we believe part of the purpose of body cam policies is to provide transparency to citizens who may not know where else to look for information on body cameras, we'd like to see references to relevant statute in the policy at the very least," she wrote in an email.

Officials stress that the draft policy will change—maybe a great deal—before it's formally implemented. Portland hasn't even purchased cameras yet. Here's what Upturn had to say about the policy, as it stands today.