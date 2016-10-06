Parent Voices Concern Over Accused Nonconsensual Groping of Underage Attendees at Portland All-Ages Concert

The Roseland Theater Another Believer via Wiki Commons

Following last night's Danny Brown show at the Roseland, which was part of the Mercury's All-Ages Action! concert series, we received a letter from a concerned parent, who wishes to remain anonymous:

I saw the Danny Brown show last night in Portland with my two boys, youngest son (14), oldest (15), and we brought a girl friend who is also 14 years old. This was her first concert. I assured her grandma she would be ok... I've taken my boys to all-ages shows at the Roseland before. The staff always does a great job and is watchful for most things, like drugs and violence. Yes, my kids are young... Yes, they are exposed to many new things, some not so great... But that is all part of the experience. And let's be real here... Hip-hop packs a punch. Danny Brown is raw. I am writing this because it is my duty as a parent to let you know what happened, so that [the Roseland's] security guards, event staff, booking agents, and others involved are more aware. My son's female friend (14 years old) was repeatedly groped by two men in their mid-30s. She pointed them out to me after the show as they headed to a parking lot. My youngest boy protected her durying the concert, but they kept following her and grabbing her. As the kids moved closer to a guard, these two men stopped and went after her friend! She was also assaulted. I unfortunately did not see this happen, but do trust my kids. This felt like borderline sexual assault, because these guys were targeting her and were aggressive.

I am 45. These guys seemed about mid-30s and were white males. In their pack of four, two of them were aggressive, but one, as I was told, was relentless. I am very frustrated that these guys were able to get away with this, and that they had the opportunity. I told our young friend that if that ever happens again, she needs to tell a security guard or an adult. I explained this to my two boys as well. These guys were grabbing her breasts and butt while she was dancing. Rap shows can get heated, I know. Lyrics are about hoes and bitches and whatnot... But our friend is 14 years old. This show was billed as all-ages, and was sponsored by the Portland Mercury as part of their all-ages series. My feeling is that this type of advertising might attract perv assholes like these two guys. These guys were obviously taking advantage of this girl's age and her inexperience in dealing with this shit. Had this happened in front of me, these assholes would be in jail or the hospital. Sometimes we learn the hard way... I get it, but in matters of children and sexual abuse, I will not tolerate. Perhaps adults should not be let into the underage area, if this is the type of layout at the Roseland. If it's a youth-friendly show, kids need to be able to dance and have a good time without older preditors stalking them. This was a hard conversation to have with [the girl's] grandmother. Also, the second floor balcony was not open? This forced all the adults into the 21+ area, which got pretty crowded. So much more room in the under-21 area where these fuckers went! Try that shit in the 21+ side and watch your ass get bounced. Please, consider what I am telling you. It is all of our responsibility to protect kids, specially young girls. She shouldn't have been subjected to this type of shitty physical/sexual abuse. If there is a way to stop this from happening again, it would benefit all of the businesses and venues that support youth music. There are guys in your clubs targeting young girls at all-ages shows... Please be aware and help out. Tell your guards... Post signs... Do something!

Kathy Goranson of the Roseland responded to our request for comment: "The Roseland Theater has zero tolerance for this type of conduct. If security had been notified the offenders would have, at the very least, been photographed and 86’d from the venue; more likely, the police would have been called. We had 13 security in bright yellow shirts (in order to be easily seen) who would have reacted immediately."

Mike Thrasher Presents, the show's promoter, responded via Facebook:

