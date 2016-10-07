Shots rang out last night around 10:30 pm at the Roseland Theater during a show featuring LA rapper the Game. According to the Portland Police, there were no apparent victims, and the downtown venue was immediately evacuated. One Twitter user reported a bullet hole in the stage, and the police confirmed there was evidence of gunfire inside the Roseland. Here's the report:

On Thursday October 6, 2016, at 10:36 p.m., Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team officers responded to the Roseland Theater, located at 8 Northwest 6th Avenue, on the report of a shooting inside the theater, where rap artist "The Game" and others were performing a show.

Multiple officers arrived and entered the club to determine if there was an active threat and to locate victims. No gunshot victims were located and police worked with theater security to clear the venue safely. Officers and gang outreach personnel observed several known gang associates in attendance.

Initial reports are that someone fired a gun inside the theater and there may be a victim that left the scene prior to police arrival. At this point, no gunshot victims have been located or have arrived at any area hospital.

Police have confirmed a shooting did occur and have located evidence of gunfire inside the theater.

The theater is now closed and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is conducting the investigation.