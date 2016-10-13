Another Portland Chef To Compete On Upcoming Season Of Top Chef

BJ Smith is kicking it into overdrive these days.

Within the last two months, he's launched two new projects—Smokehouse Provisions in Vancouver and Kim Jong Smokehouse in Pine Street Market—to join his already busy Smokehouse 21 and Smokehouse Tavern. And according to a new promo video released today, he's also set to compete in the upcoming 14th season of Top Chef.

Premiering on Dec. 1, Smith will join a group of first time competitors on the show, and a number of former contestants who didn't win before (ie: expect the drama-makers... maybe even the cranky Micah Edelstein, who moved to Portland after getting kicked off the show in the third episode and now runs the bizarre The Feisty Lamb on West Burnside).

Bravo TV

The season is set in Charleston, South Carolina, which may play well into Smith's strong background in barbecue (had those ribs? Get them ribs!). Bravo promises challenges that include "cooking for barbecue king Rodney Scott to the soundtrack of Darius Rucker, paying tribute to Edna Lewis, and firing up some shrimp and grits. One sure-to-be-unforgettable challenge will task the cheftestants with cooking for culinary legends in order to win the chance to serve the winning dish at the James Beard House in New York."

Smith will be the third chef from Portland to compete in the long-running reality TV show, and he's got some strong reality TV aprons to fill: Doug Adams (formerly of Imperial and of the upcoming Bullard) and Gregory Gourdet of Departure finished in the top three back in Season 12.

The Sudden Death quick fires will also be back. Get your popcorn with smoked Pinot Noir finishing salt ready.

We've reached out to Smith for comment and will update if he gets back.