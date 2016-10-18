Where to Watch the Final Presidential Debate

Wednesday is the final presidential debate, and we can't wait to put this election behind us. The debate will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace (barf) and is being hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (hot barf).

The dumpster fire begins at 6 pm! Here's where you can watch it go down in Portland. Don't be late.

Mission Theater

The already historic Mission Theater hosts this series of soon-to-be historic debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Get down early to secure a seat, order some food and drinks, and prepare yourself for a rousing night of politicking.

Alberta Street Pub

A different (and considering the roiling tire fire Trump personifies, a welcome) take on the idea of screening a Presidential debate: Instead of drinking games and raucous interaction, you're invited to hang out with JoAnn Schinderle and friends as the debates play out, and then order yourself a pint or two, bust out the colored pencils (or pens, or even ink & brush, whatever you have), and turn your thoughts and feelings into art. Not one of these debates has left anyone involved with anything remotely resembling a good feeling—maybe this event can help with that, even a little.

Crush

Crush Bar is screening the final presidential debate of 2016 (and possibly ever) live from Las Vegas. Cozy up with a refreshing drink and watch the shit storm unfold one last time on the bar's huge 16' projection screen.

Dig a Pony

XRAYfm, The Bus Project, and Dig a Pony present a viewing party for the Final Presidential Debate. Drink specials and free Salt & Straw ice cream will provide you all the sustenance you need to make it through the hour and a half of rhetoric, politicking, and antics that will surely leave you decided when heading to the polls next month.

The Waypost

The Waypost hosts a viewing party for the third and final Presidential debate. Settle in with a drink (or three) and watch as Trump and Clinton make their final push to sway the undecided masses.

Bazi Bierbrasserie

It's time for the final presidential debate, and Bazi Bierbrasserie will be screening the whole messy thing on the big screen for your viewing pleasure/disdain. It's been packed for the last two debates, so reservations are highly encouraged.

East Burn

It's time for the final presidential debate, and East Burn will be screening the whole messy thing on the big screen for your viewing pleasure/disdain. Arrive early to grab a seat and cozy up with a stiff drink while watching history unfold before your very eyes.

Back Stage Bar

The Back Stage Bar at the Bagdad hosts a viewing party for the final presidential debate. If you're still undecided like Ken Bone, you'll want to pay close attention to tonight's rhetoric and politicking so you know what to do come election time.

Beulahland

Beulahland hosts a viewing party for the third and final Presidential Debate. Cozy up with a stiff drink and a slice of pie and watch Clinton and Trump throw everything they've got at the undecided masses in what is likely to be a real shit show.

The Secret Society

This one's for those of you who can't make it through a debate without adding your own two (or 200-plus) cents to the proceedings. Hecklevision asks you to get your texting thumbs ready to wing darts at the screen alongside comedic sharpshooters such as Coor Cohen, Riley Fox, Alec Falcone, Katie Nguyen, Nariko Ott, Laci Day, and Mark Saltveit.