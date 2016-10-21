Wieden+Kennedy Set Up a Trump-Skewering Food Cart Downtown

Photos by Jason Charles Franklin

NEW FOOD CART ALERT!

If you haven't been by Pioneer Courthouse Square lately, maybe drop in tomorrow and get online for the hottest new cart the city's seen in ages.

The folks at Wieden+Kennedy have spearheaded the Donald Trump's BS cart. Don't let the extensive-looking menu fool you—all they're serving is a single piece of bologna on white bread.

According to Mercury Calendar Editor Chipp Terwilliger, they're even free, as long as you're willing to wait in line for a while. No racial epithets or sexual assault required, which, TBH, feels a little phoney.

According to the W+K Instagram, the cart will be open tomorrow from 11am - 2pm.

There is a new food truck in town. Its specialty: BS #TrumpServesBS

A video posted by Wieden+Kennedy (@wiedenkennedy) on Oct 21, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

