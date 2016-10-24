Don't Shoot Portland's Teressa Raiford Wants to be Sheriff

After spending years railing for reform in Portland's justice system, Teressa Raiford wants in.

Raiford, a prominent Black Lives Matter protestor and founder of the accountability group Don't Shoot Portland, has announced a last minute write-in campaign for Multnomah County sheriff. In doing so, she's hoping to mount a challenge to current sheriff and former Portland police chief Mike Reese, who's running uncontested to finish the remainder of Dan Staton's term.

It's a quixotic effort, to say the least. Many voters already have their ballots, and some have certainly already voted. That's not lost on Raiford's nascent campaign.

"If you already sealed your ballot in the envelop but haven't sent it in yet, you can still #WriteinRaiford and vote #Teressa4Sheriff," a post on a new campaign Facebook page reads. "Just take your ballot to the Multnomah County Elections Division at 1040 SE Morrison St, tell them you made a mistake on your ballot, and they'll give you a new one!"

A staple of Raiford's sales pitch is her distaste for Reese. She notes the former chief's first day on the job coincided with a still-controversial 2010 shooting of Keaton Otis. She pins a federal lawsuit over Portland police abuses on Reese (though it has roots in things that happened before he was chief). And she tweaks Reese for his since-retracted claim that the Occupy Portland protests of 2011 had delayed cops in responding to a rape call.

Facebook

“Mike Reese is unfit to be the Sheriff," Raiford says in a press release issued this morning. "He was a bad police chief, and he’ll be a bad sheriff.”

There's some recent history of activists mounting last-minute write-in campaigns for sheriff. Jessie Sponberg, who formally ran for Portland mayor earlier this year, ran a little-advertised and similarly late write-in campaign against Staton in 2014. It's not clear how many total votes he got, but write-in candidates received 2,341 votes in that race, about 3.7 percent of the vote.

And there are reasons Raiford's effort might garner greater interest. For one, the campaign appears to be more-organized than Sponberg's (though I believe he technically started his earlier in the process). More important, Raiford has been a highly visible presence of late—acting as one of the central voices speaking out against a just-ratified contract with the Portland Police Bureau, and serving as a central figure in the protests against the contract.

The sheriff's office is largely concerned with jail management, though its patrol duties have expanded lately. Raiford last ran for office in 2014, when she filed to challenge Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith.

