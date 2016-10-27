Ted Douglass, of the "Daria, Mitch & Ted Show" at the Buzz, Has Been Laid Off

Mitch, Daria, and Ted (Ted's on the left) Courtesy MD&T Facebook fan page

The radio business is a grisly one, with personalities coming and going at a rapid pace. However, one long time and beloved personality has been surprisingly laid off from 105.1 the Buzz—Ted Douglass of the popular "Daria, Mitch & Ted" afternoon drive-time show.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, the trio has hands-down the best talk drive-time radio show, chocked full of pop-culture news and comedy. It's smart, funny, and compared to the many jackassy, guffawing loudmouths that are on the air (and cause many to turn the station as quickly as possible), it's one of the few shows that is actually interesting and fun. And Ted was a huge part of that, armed with a quick wit, great improv skills, and an encyclopedic pop culture mind. Ted is a fine improviser and actor (I've worked with him on a few productions, including the currently running The Lost Boys-Live!) and his presence will surely be missed.

If you're a big "Daria, Mitch & Ted" fan and are unhappy to see the band broken up by 105.1 management, you could always submit your (respectful) disagreement with their decision here.