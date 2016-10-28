"White Privilege is the Reason the Bundys are Free."

Imagine if armed Muslims or blacks or Latinos had taken over a federal building. Anyone think they'd be acquitted? https://t.co/s9CFdojEDz

— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 27, 2016

And the NYT's Nicholas Kristof isn't the only person who thinks the jury's decision to acquit the Bundys and other Oregon standoff members was aided because of white privilege.

.@ShaunKing: Deny it if you want, but white privilege set the Oregon militia members free https://t.co/bG5eZjVWHJ pic.twitter.com/Ebzk3edRFK

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 28, 2016

Terrorism is legal when ur whitehttps://t.co/ewFsaRpJVJ

— blank (@Sam_Humbel) October 28, 2016

If you shout BLUE LIVES MATTER every time a black man is shot, but cheer Bundy's acquittal after pointing guns at cops: delete your account.

— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 28, 2016

1. Compare the militarized police action against peaceful, respectful #NoDAPL camp vs the Bundy Oregon "standoff" pic.twitter.com/W14IDQ3K8x

— RosettaDrone #NoDAPL (@KatyGerhold) October 27, 2016

Wow, you want an example of race and privilege playing a role in our justice system, #oregonstandoff is it. https://t.co/EA5ooPFmog

— Sarah Gloomy Murk (@sarahmirk) October 28, 2016

It's hard to argue otherwise.