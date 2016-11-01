Election Night in Portland 2016...Come Hang With the Mercury at Doug Fir

This is about to get weird.

If you’ve ever attended any of the past Mercury Election Night Parties, then you already know they get WILD. And once again, we’ve got another cathartic, fun evening planned for this coming election day. Expect local and national results on the big screen, audience participatory games such as a wall-building contest, “Grab That Pussy (Cat),” “Smash the Trump Piñata into a Million Fucking Pieces,” and then a huge dance party featuring DJ Gregarious where we drink, smooch, and celebrate our first woman president. (Pro-tip: Get there early.)





Tues Nov 8, Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside, 6 pm, FREE, 21+