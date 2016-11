"Fuck Donald Trump": Video From the Downtown Portland Election Night Protest

Will Corwin

Several hundred Portlanders took to the streets for a few hours late last night to voice their displeasure that Americans voted for national suicide.

They gathered downtown at around 11:30 pm, marched in the streets, and blocked Interstate 5 for a while. There were some reports of vandalism but nobody was arrested, cops reported. It wrapped up around 4:30 this morning.

Local photographer Will Corwin stumbled onto to the scene last night and took some video for us. Let's take a look: