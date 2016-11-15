Things to Do Tonight!

Pride Night: Blazers vs. Bulls

It’s the first of what will be an annual Pride Night at the Moda Center, celebrating the importance of our strong local LGBTQ community, as Portland takes on Chicago in an early-season matchup. Money will be raised for the Q Center, Sankofa Collective NW, the Equi Institute, and Pride NW. The always-great Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is singing the national anthem. Oh, and you’ll get to see Damian Lillard play. DOUG BROWN

7 pm, Moda Center, $24-310, all ages

Michelle Tea

Queercore icon Michelle Tea reads from her new book, Black Wave, a blend of memoir and fiction about Tea's struggle to overcome addiction in the face of an impending apocalypse.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books



A Tribe Called Red

In the wake of No DAPL protests, the message of Ottawa’s A Tribe Called Red couldn’t come at a better time. The First Nation DJ trio describes their sound as “powwow step,” a meld of traditional powwow singing with house, dancehall, and hip-hop. Their latest release, We Are the Halluci Nation, features a diverse group of artists, including Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def), throat singer Tanya Tagaq, Toronto-based Colombian singer Lido Pimienta, and readings from the late indigenous poet John Trudell. There’s no question that ATCR’s protest music wants to start a conversation about indigenous rights with everyone, not just native listeners—it’s a collaborative effort to share their cultural ideology. That’s why tracks like “R.E.D.,” which features Yasiin Bey, Iraqi Canadian emcee Narcy, and Black Bear resonate so powerfully. JENÉ ETHERIDGE

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $14-16, all ages

Suzanne Vega, Teddy Thompson

The acclaimed American singer-songwriter and producer brings her eclectic folk-inspired rock music to the Alberta Rose Theatre.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $22-40

Stumptown Stories: The Death of the Rialto

Doug Kenck-Crispin hosts the final edition of Stumptown Stories in its longtime home, which will be closing at the end of 2016, with true tales of the Rialto's history by Kenck-Crispin, JB Fisher, Joe Streckert, and Andy Lindberg.

7:30 pm, Jack London Bar, free

Loch Lomond, Minders, The Minus 5

Portland-based singer-songwriter Ritchie Young and his dynamic folk-pop ensemble headline The Know in support of their brand new full-length, Pens from Spain. Local rock and pop stalwarts Minders and the Minus 5 provide support.

8 pm, The Know

Thor & Friends, Adam Torres, Joshua Charles McCaslin

Swans percussionist Thor Harris brings his Austin-based ensemble to the Doug Fir to perform a set of American minimalism compositions in support of the group's debut full-length.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $10-12

Kung Fu Theater: Fighting Fists of Shanghai Joe

This month’s installment in Dan Halsted’s ongoing celebration of all things whoop-ass is an amazingly-rare 35mm print of 1973's Fighting Fists of Shanghai Joe, which blends the genres of kung fu and spaghetti western to tell the story of a man looking for work in the old west, only to come across a bunch of redneck dipshits trying to keep him and other immigrants down. When Shanghai Joe starts throwing hands, they send Klaus Kinski after his ass, and that's when the movie gets righteously violent.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

