After Video of Rough Arrest During a Trump Protest, Portland's Independent Police Review to Investigate

Portland police officers arresting Kathryn Stevens on November 21 twitter.com/GregoryMcKelvey

To activist Gregory McKelvey, a Portland police officer tried to break Kathryn Stevens' neck. To the the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), it was just a "mandibular angle pressure point for pain compliance" they used when arresting her (see page 33 of the embedded document).

And now, after more video of Stevens' November 21 arrest was posted on social media yesterday, the city auditor's Independent Police Review will be investigating, Mayor Charlie Hales announced this afternoon.

McKelvey, Stevens, and Micah Rhodes—leaders of Portland's Resistance—were all controversially arrested during last Monday's anti-Donald Trump march and protest through Portland streets. McKelvey was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, and both Rhodes and Stevens were arrested on disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer charges. The district attorney's office did not prosecute the three on those charges but, court records show, the three were each cited today, the day after the McKelvey uploaded the video, on a failure to obey a police officer charge for the November 21 incident.

The three participated in a protest march organized by Portland students, beginning at Holladay Park and ending at City Hall. The group blocked traffic on the Burnside Bridge for a little bit.

"During the march, police officers observed McKelvey and Rhodes actively encouraging and directing student protesters to counter lawful police orders which were being broadcast over a loudspeaker by police," a PPB release said.

The trio's arrest drew immediate ire from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon. The group's legal director, Mat dos Santos, wrote an open letter to Hales and Police Chief Mike Marshman the day later suggesting the city may have violated the constitution.

"An arrest made in retaliation for a person’s exercise of protected speech violates the First Amendment," dos Santos wrote. "While we continue to evaluate the facts, we caution PPB that it is a violation of the rights of the protesters arrested if police actions are motivated by a desire to chill speech and law enforcement actions would 'chill or silence a person of ordinary firmness from future First Amendment activities.'"

In response to public outcry, the PPB also released 65 pages of its records of their arrests in a press release and on Twitter and Facebook (you can read it below; unlike the PPB, we've redacted the activists' addresses and phone numbers). The records indicate Rhodes was arrested because he supposedly faked-tied his shoes in the back of the pack to temporarily block trailing police from following.

"They are in full panic mode," McKelvey tells the Mercury.

Here's what Hales, who activists believe ordered their arrests, has to say about the video posted yesterday: