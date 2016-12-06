A Winter Storm's on the Way. Here Are Available Warming Shelters

The National Weather Service is warning that it'll be freezing tonight—and will only grow more inhospitable in coming days.

"An unusually strong winter storm will bring mixed precipitation across much of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon that will have significant impacts over the area late Wednesday night and Thursday," reads an alert from the NWS. "This is the strongest storm of this type in quite a while."

The onslaught that has sent Portland outreach workers hurrying to warn the many Portlanders without homes.

"It's just such a challenge to make sure we get to folks who maybe don’t want to go into shelter," says Shannon Singleton, executive director of the housing outreach organization JOIN.

For those who do want shelter, there are options. Hit the jump for a list of local warming shelters, courtesy of 211.info.

The following warming center facilities are available:

TPI Imago Dei Shelter

1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.

Hours: Open Tuesday/Wednesday nights, December 6-7, 2016 8pm-8am

Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older

TPI Bud Clark Commons Emergency Shelter

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.

Hours: Open Tuesday/Wednesday nights, December 6-7, 2016 8pm-8am

Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older

Union Gospel Mission

3 NW Third Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Tuesday night, December 6, 2016 9:30pm-5am

Serves: Unrestricted

St. Francis Dining Hall

330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Tuesday, December 6, 2016 9pm-10am

Serves: Age 18 and older

Anawim Christian Community St. Henry Catholic Church

346 NW 1st Avenue, Gresham 97230

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Tuesday night, December 6, 2016 8pm-8am. Also open for day services starting at 1:30pm.

Serves: Primarily serves individuals age 18 and older, but can accommodate 1-2 couples or families

St. John’s Warming Shelter

University Park United Methodist Church, 4775 N Lombard Street, Portland 97203

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Tuesday/Wednesday nights, December 6-7, 2016 8pm-8am

Serves: Age 18 and older

The following year-round shelters are also available:

Human Solutions Family Center

16015 SE Stark Street, Portland 97232

Intake: Walk in for intake (preferably between 9am-9pm) or call 503-477-9724 for information.

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Serves: Homeless families with children (any combination of adults with one or more minor children) and pregnant individuals in their third trimester

Portland Rescue Mission

111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-906-7690 for information. Additional beds available for winter shelter

Hours: 7 days per week. Entry to year-round beds 5:45pm, winter beds 8pm

Serves: Male-identified adults



Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204

Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810

Hours: 7 days per week 6pm-7am

Serves: Female-identified adults

CityTeam International

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

$5 fee waived during severe weather

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 7 days per week 5:45pm-7am

Serves: Male-identified adults

Gresham Women’s Shelter

16141 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233

Intake: Dial 2-1-1 to be added to a callback list when the list is open. The list is currently closed.

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Serves: Female-identified adults

Porch Light Youth Shelter

1635 SW Alder Street, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call Janus Youth Access Center at 503-432-3986

Hours: 7 days per week 8:45pm-8:45am

Serves: Displaced youth ages 14-24

Harry’s Mother Runaway Shelter

738 NE Davis Street, Portland 97232

Intake: Call 503-233-8111

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Serves: Youth ages 9-17

The following day centers are available:

Dignity Village Warming Shelter

9401 NE Sunderland Avenue, Portland 97211

Intake: Walk in or call 503-281-1604

Hours: 7 days per week 8am-10pm when temperatures are 40°F or colder or during heavy rains

Serves: Adults 18 and older

St. Francis Dining Hall

330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in or call 503-234-2028

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-9pm, Sunday noon-5pm

Serves: Unrestricted

Day Center at Bud Clark Commons

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 7am-6:45pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8am-3:45pm

Serves: Adults experiencing homelessness or very low-income adults



P:EAR

338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition



Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA)

5135 NE Columbia Boulevard, Portland 97218

Intake: Walk in or call 503-288-8177 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-5pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24

CityTeam International

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in or call 503-231-9334 for more information

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm

Serves: Individuals and families



Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church

601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am, Saturday 9am-11am

Serves: Individuals and families



Rose Haven

627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information

Hours: Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 8:30am-noon and 1pm-4pm, Wednesday 8:30am-noon and 1pm-3:30pm

Serves: Female-identified adults and women with children

Portland Rescue Mission

111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Serves: Homeless adults

Catholic Charities - Housing Transitions

2740 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97202

Intake: Walk in or call 971-222-1880 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-1pm

Serves: Unaccompanied female-identified adults age 21 and older

Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204

Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810 for more information

Hours: 7 days per week 9am-8pm

Serves: Female-identified adults



New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)

314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 2pm-5pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24

Outside In

1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information

Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm

Serves: Ages 18-24