The National Weather Service is warning that it'll be freezing tonight—and will only grow more inhospitable in coming days.
"An unusually strong winter storm will bring mixed precipitation across much of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon that will have significant impacts over the area late Wednesday night and Thursday," reads an alert from the NWS. "This is the strongest storm of this type in quite a while."
The onslaught that has sent Portland outreach workers hurrying to warn the many Portlanders without homes.
"It's just such a challenge to make sure we get to folks who maybe don’t want to go into shelter," says Shannon Singleton, executive director of the housing outreach organization JOIN.
For those who do want shelter, there are options. Hit the jump for a list of local warming shelters, courtesy of 211.info.
The following warming center facilities are available:
TPI Imago Dei Shelter
1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.
Hours: Open Tuesday/Wednesday nights, December 6-7, 2016 8pm-8am
Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older
TPI Bud Clark Commons Emergency Shelter
650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.
Hours: Open Tuesday/Wednesday nights, December 6-7, 2016 8pm-8am
Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older
Union Gospel Mission
3 NW Third Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Tuesday night, December 6, 2016 9:30pm-5am
Serves: Unrestricted
St. Francis Dining Hall
330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Tuesday, December 6, 2016 9pm-10am
Serves: Age 18 and older
Anawim Christian Community St. Henry Catholic Church
346 NW 1st Avenue, Gresham 97230
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Tuesday night, December 6, 2016 8pm-8am. Also open for day services starting at 1:30pm.
Serves: Primarily serves individuals age 18 and older, but can accommodate 1-2 couples or families
St. John’s Warming Shelter
University Park United Methodist Church, 4775 N Lombard Street, Portland 97203
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Tuesday/Wednesday nights, December 6-7, 2016 8pm-8am
Serves: Age 18 and older
The following year-round shelters are also available:
Human Solutions Family Center
16015 SE Stark Street, Portland 97232
Intake: Walk in for intake (preferably between 9am-9pm) or call 503-477-9724 for information.
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week
Serves: Homeless families with children (any combination of adults with one or more minor children) and pregnant individuals in their third trimester
Portland Rescue Mission
111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-906-7690 for information. Additional beds available for winter shelter
Hours: 7 days per week. Entry to year-round beds 5:45pm, winter beds 8pm
Serves: Male-identified adults
Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)
30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204
Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810
Hours: 7 days per week 6pm-7am
Serves: Female-identified adults
CityTeam International
526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214
$5 fee waived during severe weather
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 7 days per week 5:45pm-7am
Serves: Male-identified adults
Gresham Women’s Shelter
16141 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233
Intake: Dial 2-1-1 to be added to a callback list when the list is open. The list is currently closed.
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week
Serves: Female-identified adults
Porch Light Youth Shelter
1635 SW Alder Street, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call Janus Youth Access Center at 503-432-3986
Hours: 7 days per week 8:45pm-8:45am
Serves: Displaced youth ages 14-24
Harry’s Mother Runaway Shelter
738 NE Davis Street, Portland 97232
Intake: Call 503-233-8111
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week
Serves: Youth ages 9-17
The following day centers are available:
Dignity Village Warming Shelter
9401 NE Sunderland Avenue, Portland 97211
Intake: Walk in or call 503-281-1604
Hours: 7 days per week 8am-10pm when temperatures are 40°F or colder or during heavy rains
Serves: Adults 18 and older
St. Francis Dining Hall
330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in or call 503-234-2028
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-9pm, Sunday noon-5pm
Serves: Unrestricted
Day Center at Bud Clark Commons
650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 7am-6:45pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8am-3:45pm
Serves: Adults experiencing homelessness or very low-income adults
P:EAR
338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition
Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA)
5135 NE Columbia Boulevard, Portland 97218
Intake: Walk in or call 503-288-8177 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-5pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24
CityTeam International
526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in or call 503-231-9334 for more information
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm
Serves: Individuals and families
Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church
601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information
Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am, Saturday 9am-11am
Serves: Individuals and families
Rose Haven
627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information
Hours: Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 8:30am-noon and 1pm-4pm, Wednesday 8:30am-noon and 1pm-3:30pm
Serves: Female-identified adults and women with children
Portland Rescue Mission
111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Serves: Homeless adults
Catholic Charities - Housing Transitions
2740 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97202
Intake: Walk in or call 971-222-1880 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-1pm
Serves: Unaccompanied female-identified adults age 21 and older
Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)
30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204
Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810 for more information
Hours: 7 days per week 9am-8pm
Serves: Female-identified adults
New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)
314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened
Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 2pm-5pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24
Outside In
1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information
Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm
Serves: Ages 18-24