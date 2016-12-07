In Case You Forgot What Snow in Portland Looks Like...

Portland is abuzz with rumors that it may snow tomorrow! ⛄❄️❄️❄️⛄

For other cities this may be a run-of-the-mill winter occurrence, but not in Portland! Your Twitter feed and Instagram are about to 🔥 light up🔥 with pictures of frost-covered flowers and cars! Just in case you've forgotten what snow looks like in Portland (IT IS NOT PRETTY), here are a few reminders from snowpocalypse past...

If you're new to Portland and can't understand why everyone is freaking out like THIS GUY (the Mercury's news reporter Doug Brown)...

I can't believe people here are freaking out about snow. It's snow.

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) December 7, 2016

...here's a guide on how to behave when the snow begins. Get your face to the nearest window and lick it!

Remember that no one can drive...



Except for Portland Mercury editor Wm. Steven Humphrey who always seems to get to work just fine...

Here's video of my morning commute which was pretty normal for me! pic.twitter.com/ozKEh4Nacd

— Wm. Steven Humphrey (@WmSteveHumphrey) January 4, 2016

Here's some advice on snow driving if you have to tomorrow.

So the roads are terrible, and the sidewalks are terrible—is it okay to walk in the streets? Here's a lesson in ice storm ethics.

Here are some photos of the great snow of 2009:

Beer bottle-cap-eyed snowman outside the Penny Market on SE Stark.

Hardcore! Snow doesn't stop the joggers or the bike commuters.

The sweetest sled jump of all time, SE Yamhill.

And if you're feeling really brave, here's some tips for winter hiking!

BRING IT ON, JACK FROST—YOU ICY BASTARD!

