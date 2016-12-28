The Year in Television: A Comprehensive List

Mackenzie Davis in Black Mirror's "San Junipero," one of the TV highlights of 2016. Netflix

There was a lot of television to watch in 2016, so let's cut the chitchat and get right down to business. Here is everything you need to know about what was on TV this year.

The Best Episodes of Television in 2016

“San Junipero” - Black Mirror

“Grandpa” - High Maintenance

"nước chảy đá mòn” - Quarry

The Best Series of 2016

Quarry

O.J.: Made in America

The Night Manager

Veep

The Fall

The Girlfriend Experience

Atlanta

High Maintenance

Better Call Saul

Catastrophe

London Spy

Silicon Valley

(More opinions after the jump.)

Shows That Started Off Great But Didn’t Quite Stick the Landing

The Night Of

Shows That Weren’t as Bad as Everyone Said

Vinyl

Shows That Weren’t as Good as Everyone Said

Stranger Things

Fleabag

BoJack Horseman

Better Things

You’re the Worst

Speechless

Luke Cage

Shows That Were Better Than Everyone Said

Preacher

Animal Kingdom

Pitch

The Crown

Shows That Everyone Said Were Great and Were, in Fact, Great

Search Party

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Shows That Were Technically “Bad" But Were Still Pretty Fun to Watch

Goliath

Designated Survivor

Shows That Were Great in the Past and Continued to Be Pretty Darn Good

Halt and Catch Fire

Transparent

Mr. Robot

The Americans

Black Mirror

Game of Thrones

Shows That Were Worth Checking Out, Even If They Weren’t Mind Blowing

The Detour

Baskets

Love

Ballers

Togetherness

Hap and Leonard

The Good Place

Vice Principals

Trash. Do Not Watch

Billions

The Get Down

Easy

The Shannara Chronicles

Crisis in Six Scenes

Roadies

UnReal

This Is Us

Westworld

The US Presidential Election