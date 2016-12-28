There was a lot of television to watch in 2016, so let's cut the chitchat and get right down to business. Here is everything you need to know about what was on TV this year.
The Best Episodes of Television in 2016
“San Junipero” - Black Mirror
“Grandpa” - High Maintenance
"nước chảy đá mòn” - Quarry
The Best Series of 2016
Quarry
O.J.: Made in America
The Night Manager
Veep
The Fall
The Girlfriend Experience
Atlanta
High Maintenance
Better Call Saul
Catastrophe
London Spy
Silicon Valley
Shows That Started Off Great But Didn’t Quite Stick the Landing
The Night Of
Shows That Weren’t as Bad as Everyone Said
Vinyl
Shows That Weren’t as Good as Everyone Said
Stranger Things
Fleabag
BoJack Horseman
Better Things
You’re the Worst
Speechless
Luke Cage
Shows That Were Better Than Everyone Said
Preacher
Animal Kingdom
Pitch
The Crown
Shows That Everyone Said Were Great and Were, in Fact, Great
Search Party
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Shows That Were Technically “Bad" But Were Still Pretty Fun to Watch
Goliath
Designated Survivor
Shows That Were Great in the Past and Continued to Be Pretty Darn Good
Halt and Catch Fire
Transparent
Mr. Robot
The Americans
Black Mirror
Game of Thrones
Shows That Were Worth Checking Out, Even If They Weren’t Mind Blowing
The Detour
Baskets
Love
Ballers
Togetherness
Hap and Leonard
The Good Place
Vice Principals
Trash. Do Not Watch
Billions
The Get Down
Easy
The Shannara Chronicles
Crisis in Six Scenes
Roadies
UnReal
This Is Us
Westworld
The US Presidential Election
Shows I Didn't See in 2016
Everything else.