The Cold's Not Going Away. Here's Where You Can Donate Items to Unsheltered Portlanders

A 51-year-old man named Mark Elliot Johnson froze to death while sleeping on a sidewalk in East Portland some time on the night of January 1 or morning of January 2. It's very likely the first death on the streets of 2017, but it's entirely possible it won't be the only one related to the current cold snap.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the Portland area will stay at or well below freezing from now until Sunday. And with hundreds (or thousands) of people unsheltered in the county, social services providers are scrambling to find enough blankets, tents, tarps, jackets, socks, and gloves to help people make it through.

Got some/all of these items handy (and in good/decent condition)? Want to donate? Here, via 211.info, are some places accepting those donations.

•Bud Clark Commons, 665 NW Hoyt Street, Portland, OR 97209

•Portland Rescue Mission, 111 W Burnside Street, Portland, OR 97209

•Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES), 30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97204



Hit the jump for a full list of warming shelters, also via 211. Portland cops add: "People seeking to get warm, especially during daytime hours, are encouraged to utilize public buildings that are open to the public, including, for example, libraries and community centers."

MULTNOMAH COUNTY

TPI Imago Dei Shelter

1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.

Hours: Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6, 2017 8pm-8am

Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older

TPI Bud Clark Commons Emergency Shelter

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.

Hours: Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6, 2017 8pm-8am

Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older

Union Gospel Mission

3 NW Third Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6, 2017 9pm-5am

Serves: Unrestricted

St. John’s Warming Shelter

University Park United Methodist Church, 4775 N Lombard Street, Portland 97203

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8pm-8am

Serves: Age 18 and older

St. Francis Dining Hall

330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 10am until Friday, 6, 2017 at 7pm

Serves: Unrestricted

Peace Shelter 2

333 SW Park Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Reserve a spot by either calling 503-280-4700 Monday-Friday 8am-4pm or walking in to the Transition Projects Day Center Monday-Friday 7am-6:45pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8am-3:45pm (650 NW Irving Street)

Hours: 7 nights per week 7pm-6:30am throughout winter season

Serves: Individuals who identify as male, age 18 and older, with priority for age 55 and older, those with disabilities, and veterans

Anawim Christian Community Sanctuary Church

19626 NE Glisan Street, Gresham 97230

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8pm-8am

Serves: Primarily serves individuals age 18 and older, but can accommodate 1-2 couples or families

East County Building

600 NE 8th Street, Gresham 97030

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Thursday, January 4, 2017 8pm-8am

Serves: Unrestricted, but single women and families are encouraged to try accessing shelters that prioritize women and families first

The following year-round shelters are available:

Human Solutions Family Center

16015 SE Stark Street, Portland 97232

Intake: Walk in for intake (preferably between 9am-9pm) or call 503-477-9724 for information.

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Serves: Homeless families with children (any combination of adults with one or more minor children) and pregnant individuals in their third trimester

Portland Rescue Mission

111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-906-7690 for information. Additional beds available for winter shelter

Hours: 7 days per week. Entry to year-round beds 5:45pm, winter beds 8pm

Serves: Male-identified adults

Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204

Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810

Hours: 7 days per week 6pm-7am

Serves: Female-identified adults

CityTeam International

$5 nightly fee waived for 1/3/17-1/6/17

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 7 days per week 5:45pm-7am

Serves: Male-identified adults

Gresham Women’s Shelter

16141 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233

Intake: Dial 2-1-1 to be added to a callback list when the list is open. The list is currently closed.

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Serves: Female-identified adults

Porch Light Youth Shelter

1635 SW Alder Street, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call Janus Youth Access Center at 503-432-3986

Hours: 7 days per week 8:45pm-8:45am

Serves: Displaced youth ages 14-24

Harry’s Mother Runaway Shelter

738 NE Davis Street, Portland 97232

Intake: Call 503-233-8111

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Serves: Youth ages 9-17

The following day centers are available:

Rose Haven

627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information

Hours: Extended hours Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - Friday, January 6, 2017 8am-4pm

Serves: Serves single women and women with children

Dignity Village Warming Shelter

9401 NE Sunderland Avenue, Portland 97211

Intake: Walk in or call 503-281-1604

Hours: 7 days per week 8am-10pm when temperatures are 40°F or colder or during heavy rains

Serves: Adults 18 and older

St. Francis Dining Hall

330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in or call 503-234-2028

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-7pm, Sunday noon-5pm

Serves: Unrestricted

Day Center at Bud Clark Commons

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 7am-6:45pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8am-3:45pm

Serves: Adults experiencing homelessness or very low-income adults

St. Henry Catholic Church

346 NW 1st Avenue, Gresham 97030

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Tuesdays 1:30pm-5:30pm

Serves: Primarily serves individuals (men and women)

P:EAR

338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition



Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA)

5135 NE Columbia Boulevard, Portland 97218

Intake: Walk in or call 503-288-8177 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-5pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24

CityTeam International

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in or call 503-231-9334 for more information

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm

Serves: Individuals and families



Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church

601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am, Saturday 9am-11am

Serves: Individuals and families

Portland Rescue Mission

111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Serves: Homeless adults

Catholic Charities - Housing Transitions

2740 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97202

Intake: Walk in or call 971-222-1880 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-1pm

Serves: Unaccompanied female-identified adults age 21 and older

Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204

Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810 for more information

Hours: 7 days per week 9am-8pm

Serves: Female-identified adults



New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)

314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 2pm-5pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24

Outside In

1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information

Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm

Serves: Ages 18-24

CLACKAMAS COUNTY

Clackamas Service Center

8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland, OR 97206 map

Intake: Call 503-771-7914 to confirm the shelter is open

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures drop to 33 degrees F or below.

Serves: Unrestricted

Estacada Community Fellowship

239 NE Main St., Estacada, OR 97023 map

Intake: Call 971-235-5678 to request shelter. Those without a phone may use the phone at Granny's Restaurant in Estacada.

Hours: 7 days per week 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. by request only

Serves: Unrestricted

Father’s Heart Street Ministry

603 12th St., Oregon City, OR 97045 map

Intake: Walk in or call 503-722-9780 for information

Hours: 6:45 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures are predicted to be 33 degrees F or lower or when other conditions, such as accumulated snowfall or high winds, make sleeping outdoors especially dangerous

Serves: Unrestricted

Molalla Warming Center

209 Kennel Ave., Molalla, OR 97038 map

Intake: Walk in or call 503-829-9276 for information

Hours: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. when temperatures are predicted to be 33 degrees F or lower.

Serves: Unrestricted

Wilsonville Community Center Daytime Warming Center

7965 Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville, OR 97070 map

Intake: Call 503-682-3727 to confirm that center is open

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (daytime warming center only)

Serves: Unrestricted

Wilsonville Public Library Daytime Warming Center

8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville, OR 97070 map

Intake: Walk in or call 503-682-2744 to confirm open hours

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday/Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (daytime warming center only)

Serves: Unrestricted

WASHINGTON COUNTY



Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place Shelter

454 SE Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Intake: Walk in or call 503-542-2717 for information

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week during severe weather

Serves: Ages 12-19

Calvin Presbyterian Church

10445 SW Canterbury Lane, Tigard, OR 97224

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Fridays December 2, 2016 through March 31, 2017 5:30pm-7am

Serves: Unrestricted

Forest Grove Sonrise Church

2835 19th Avenue, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Wednesdays 7pm-7am until March 2, 2017

Serves: Age 18 and older

Forest Grove United Church of Christ

2032 College Way, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Mondays/Tuesdays 7pm-7am until March 1, 2017

Serves: Unrestricted

Rolling Hills Community Church

3550 SW Borland Road, Tualatin, OR 97062

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Wednesdays 6:30pm-7am until March 29, 2017

Serves: Age 18 and older

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

9905 SW McKenzie Street, Tigard, OR 97223 (Chapter Room)

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Saturdays 5:30pm-7am until March 25, 2017 and severe weather days

Serves: Age 18 and older

St. Francis Catholic Church

The Old Hall, 15659 SW Oregon Street, Sherwood, OR 97140

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Sundays 5pm-7am until March 27, 2017

Serves: Age 18 and older