A 51-year-old man named Mark Elliot Johnson froze to death while sleeping on a sidewalk in East Portland some time on the night of January 1 or morning of January 2. It's very likely the first death on the streets of 2017, but it's entirely possible it won't be the only one related to the current cold snap.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the Portland area will stay at or well below freezing from now until Sunday. And with hundreds (or thousands) of people unsheltered in the county, social services providers are scrambling to find enough blankets, tents, tarps, jackets, socks, and gloves to help people make it through.
Got some/all of these items handy (and in good/decent condition)? Want to donate? Here, via 211.info, are some places accepting those donations.
•Bud Clark Commons, 665 NW Hoyt Street, Portland, OR 97209
•Portland Rescue Mission, 111 W Burnside Street, Portland, OR 97209
•Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES), 30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97204
Hit the jump for a full list of warming shelters, also via 211. Portland cops add: "People seeking to get warm, especially during daytime hours, are encouraged to utilize public buildings that are open to the public, including, for example, libraries and community centers."
MULTNOMAH COUNTY
TPI Imago Dei Shelter
1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.
Hours: Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6, 2017 8pm-8am
Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older
TPI Bud Clark Commons Emergency Shelter
650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in. Check in anytime after 8pm.
Hours: Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6, 2017 8pm-8am
Serves: Adults and couples age 18 and older
Union Gospel Mission
3 NW Third Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6, 2017 9pm-5am
Serves: Unrestricted
St. John’s Warming Shelter
University Park United Methodist Church, 4775 N Lombard Street, Portland 97203
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8pm-8am
Serves: Age 18 and older
St. Francis Dining Hall
330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 10am until Friday, 6, 2017 at 7pm
Serves: Unrestricted
Peace Shelter 2
333 SW Park Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Reserve a spot by either calling 503-280-4700 Monday-Friday 8am-4pm or walking in to the Transition Projects Day Center Monday-Friday 7am-6:45pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8am-3:45pm (650 NW Irving Street)
Hours: 7 nights per week 7pm-6:30am throughout winter season
Serves: Individuals who identify as male, age 18 and older, with priority for age 55 and older, those with disabilities, and veterans
Anawim Christian Community Sanctuary Church
19626 NE Glisan Street, Gresham 97230
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8pm-8am
Serves: Primarily serves individuals age 18 and older, but can accommodate 1-2 couples or families
East County Building
600 NE 8th Street, Gresham 97030
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Thursday, January 4, 2017 8pm-8am
Serves: Unrestricted, but single women and families are encouraged to try accessing shelters that prioritize women and families first
The following year-round shelters are available:
Human Solutions Family Center
16015 SE Stark Street, Portland 97232
Intake: Walk in for intake (preferably between 9am-9pm) or call 503-477-9724 for information.
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week
Serves: Homeless families with children (any combination of adults with one or more minor children) and pregnant individuals in their third trimester
Portland Rescue Mission
111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-906-7690 for information. Additional beds available for winter shelter
Hours: 7 days per week. Entry to year-round beds 5:45pm, winter beds 8pm
Serves: Male-identified adults
Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)
30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204
Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810
Hours: 7 days per week 6pm-7am
Serves: Female-identified adults
CityTeam International
$5 nightly fee waived for 1/3/17-1/6/17
526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 7 days per week 5:45pm-7am
Serves: Male-identified adults
Gresham Women’s Shelter
16141 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233
Intake: Dial 2-1-1 to be added to a callback list when the list is open. The list is currently closed.
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week
Serves: Female-identified adults
Porch Light Youth Shelter
1635 SW Alder Street, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call Janus Youth Access Center at 503-432-3986
Hours: 7 days per week 8:45pm-8:45am
Serves: Displaced youth ages 14-24
Harry’s Mother Runaway Shelter
738 NE Davis Street, Portland 97232
Intake: Call 503-233-8111
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week
Serves: Youth ages 9-17
The following day centers are available:
Rose Haven
627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information
Hours: Extended hours Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - Friday, January 6, 2017 8am-4pm
Serves: Serves single women and women with children
Dignity Village Warming Shelter
9401 NE Sunderland Avenue, Portland 97211
Intake: Walk in or call 503-281-1604
Hours: 7 days per week 8am-10pm when temperatures are 40°F or colder or during heavy rains
Serves: Adults 18 and older
St. Francis Dining Hall
330 SE 11th Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in or call 503-234-2028
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-7pm, Sunday noon-5pm
Serves: Unrestricted
Day Center at Bud Clark Commons
650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 7am-6:45pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8am-3:45pm
Serves: Adults experiencing homelessness or very low-income adults
St. Henry Catholic Church
346 NW 1st Avenue, Gresham 97030
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Tuesdays 1:30pm-5:30pm
Serves: Primarily serves individuals (men and women)
P:EAR
338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition
Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA)
5135 NE Columbia Boulevard, Portland 97218
Intake: Walk in or call 503-288-8177 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-5pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24
CityTeam International
526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in or call 503-231-9334 for more information
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm
Serves: Individuals and families
Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church
601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information
Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am, Saturday 9am-11am
Serves: Individuals and families
Portland Rescue Mission
111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Serves: Homeless adults
Catholic Charities - Housing Transitions
2740 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97202
Intake: Walk in or call 971-222-1880 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-1pm
Serves: Unaccompanied female-identified adults age 21 and older
Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES)
30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland 97204
Intake: Walk in or call 503-227-0810 for more information
Hours: 7 days per week 9am-8pm
Serves: Female-identified adults
New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)
314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened
Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 2pm-5pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24
Outside In
1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information
Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm
Serves: Ages 18-24
CLACKAMAS COUNTY
Clackamas Service Center
8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland, OR 97206 map
Intake: Call 503-771-7914 to confirm the shelter is open
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures drop to 33 degrees F or below.
Serves: Unrestricted
Estacada Community Fellowship
239 NE Main St., Estacada, OR 97023 map
Intake: Call 971-235-5678 to request shelter. Those without a phone may use the phone at Granny's Restaurant in Estacada.
Hours: 7 days per week 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. by request only
Serves: Unrestricted
Father’s Heart Street Ministry
603 12th St., Oregon City, OR 97045 map
Intake: Walk in or call 503-722-9780 for information
Hours: 6:45 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures are predicted to be 33 degrees F or lower or when other conditions, such as accumulated snowfall or high winds, make sleeping outdoors especially dangerous
Serves: Unrestricted
Molalla Warming Center
209 Kennel Ave., Molalla, OR 97038 map
Intake: Walk in or call 503-829-9276 for information
Hours: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. when temperatures are predicted to be 33 degrees F or lower.
Serves: Unrestricted
Wilsonville Community Center Daytime Warming Center
7965 Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville, OR 97070 map
Intake: Call 503-682-3727 to confirm that center is open
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (daytime warming center only)
Serves: Unrestricted
Wilsonville Public Library Daytime Warming Center
8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville, OR 97070 map
Intake: Walk in or call 503-682-2744 to confirm open hours
Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday/Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (daytime warming center only)
Serves: Unrestricted
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place Shelter
454 SE Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Intake: Walk in or call 503-542-2717 for information
Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week during severe weather
Serves: Ages 12-19
Calvin Presbyterian Church
10445 SW Canterbury Lane, Tigard, OR 97224
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Fridays December 2, 2016 through March 31, 2017 5:30pm-7am
Serves: Unrestricted
Forest Grove Sonrise Church
2835 19th Avenue, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Wednesdays 7pm-7am until March 2, 2017
Serves: Age 18 and older
Forest Grove United Church of Christ
2032 College Way, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Mondays/Tuesdays 7pm-7am until March 1, 2017
Serves: Unrestricted
Rolling Hills Community Church
3550 SW Borland Road, Tualatin, OR 97062
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Wednesdays 6:30pm-7am until March 29, 2017
Serves: Age 18 and older
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
9905 SW McKenzie Street, Tigard, OR 97223 (Chapter Room)
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Saturdays 5:30pm-7am until March 25, 2017 and severe weather days
Serves: Age 18 and older
St. Francis Catholic Church
The Old Hall, 15659 SW Oregon Street, Sherwood, OR 97140
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Sundays 5pm-7am until March 27, 2017
Serves: Age 18 and older