Paul Ryan Says Obamacare Repeal Will Also Defund Planned Parenthood

Paul Ryan and the GOP continue their crusade against people going to the doctor. istock/ gsheldon

Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-FUCKEVERYTHING) continues his crazy crusade against health care with the announcement that his party's plan to revoke health care from people who were previously uninsured will also revoke health care from women: The planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act will include a provision to eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

I guess I have to hand it to them for staying on message? Although I can't think of a message worse than theirs, which is evidently "It's bad for people to be able to go to the doctor."

Of course, this isn't a new goal. The GOP's been obsessed with defunding Planned Parenthood since Mike Pence started the hot new trend in 2007.

Yes, that Mike Pence.

When the GOP wasn't in power, this preoccupation with denying people health care was a terrible look. It's even worse now. Seriously, you guys have nothing better to do than to pretzel something that's objectively a social good—accessible health care—into a problem only you can solve? And yet, we probably shouldn't be surprised. That was the gist of Trump's presidential campaign: inventing problems that don't actually exist but that nonetheless only one person can solve.

Luckily, the Democrats are fighting this, with quippy "Make America Sick Again" messaging that's evidently really hurting Donald Trump's feelings.

Good. Because if you're treating your constituents' survival as a problem to be fixed, it should hurt. It's hurting them.